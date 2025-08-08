Israel's security cabinet approves plan to take full control of Gaza City

8 August 2025, 05:12 | Updated: 8 August 2025, 05:34

Planes drop aid packages by parachute amid Israeli attacks on Palestinians
Planes drop aid packages by parachute amid Israeli attacks on Palestinians. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Israel's security cabinet has approved a plan to take full control of Gaza City.

Early on Friday, the Israeli Prime Minister's office released a five-step plan detailing how it intends to end the fighting in Gaza.

"The IDF will prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones," the statement read, going on to detail Israel's "principles for ending the war."

"An absolute majority of Cabinet ministers believed that the alternative plan presented to the Cabinet would not achieve the defeat of Hamas or the return of the abductees," the statement continued.

Gazans flock to Zikim aid distribution point for limited flour
Gazans flock to Zikim aid distribution point for limited flour. Picture: Getty

The "principles" are as follows:

  • The disarmament of Hamas
  • The return of all the hostages - both living and dead
  • The demilitarisation of the Gaza territory
  • Israeli security control of the Gaza territory
  • The establishment of an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas or the Palestinian Authority

It comes after Mr Netanyahu said: “We intend to [take over] in order to ensure our security, remove Hamas [from] there, enable the population to be free of Gaza and to pass it to civilian governance that is not Hamas and not anyone advocating the destruction of Israel."

He added: “We don’t want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter. We don’t want to govern it. We don’t want to be there as a governing body.”

The meeting comes on a day when at least 29 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes and shootings across southern Gaza, according to local hospitals.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has been meeting top advisers and security officials to discuss what his office said are ways to "further achieve Israel's goals in Gaza" after the breakdown of ceasefire talks last month.

This move is likely to trigger new international condemnation of Israel at a time when Gaza is plunging towards famine.

The decision has also been criticised by the families of hostages still trapped in Gaza.

On Thursday, almost two dozen relatives of hostages being held in Gaza set sail from southern Israel towards the maritime border with Gaza, where they broadcast messages from loudspeakers on boats to their relatives in Gaza.

The families denounced Mr Netanyahu's plan to expand military operations.

Yehuda Cohen, the father of Nimrod Cohen, an Israeli soldier held hostage in Gaza, said from the boat that Mr Netanyahu is prolonging the war to satisfy extremists in his government and to prevent it from collapsing.

"Netanyahu is working only for himself," he said, pleading with the international community to put pressure on Mr Netanyahu to stop the war and save his son.

