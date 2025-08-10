Netanyahu defends plan to expand military operation in Gaza as he rejects reports of starvation

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference at the Prime minister's office in Jerusalem on August 10, 2025. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

Benjamin Netanyahu has defended his government’s plan to take “full control” of Gaza City following a wave of international criticism.

At a news conference, the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu claimed its complete occupation would be completed "fairly quickly" - calling it the “best way to end the war”.

"Our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza," he said.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting this afternoon to discuss the Israeli proposal.

Food distributed to Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli attacks. Picture: Getty

"The war can end tomorrow if Hamas lays down its arms and releases all the remaining hostages."

The Israeli PM began his press conference by outlining his five-step plan to end his war in Gaza.

The plan is as follows:

The disarmament of Hamas

Return of all hostages

Demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip

Israel taking "overriding security control" in the Strip

Establishment of an "alternative civil administration" that is not Hamas or the Palestinian Authority

He went on to claim Hamas has two remaining “strongholds” in Gaza.

"We have about 70 to 75% of Gaza under Israeli control, military control," Mr Netanyahu said.

"Last Thursday, Israel's cabinet, Israel's security cabinet, instructed the IDF to dismantle the two remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza City and the central camps."

He claims taking full control of these two areas is the “quickist way to end the war.”

Israel’s planned military expansion has been widely criticised by international leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer, who said it would damage ceasefire talks and endanger hostages held in Gaza.

After defending his planned military expansion, Netanyahu went on to deny widespread starvation in Gaza.

"If we had a starvation policy, no one in Gaza would have survived after two years of war,” he said, before claiming reports of starvation are part of "global campaign of lies" against Israel.

217 people, including 100 children, have died of starvation in Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to statistics released by the Gaza health ministry - which is operated by Hamas.

A further 1,400 have been killed while queuing for humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.

When questioned over Israel’s refusal to allow international journalists into Gaza, Netanyahu said: "We have decided and I've ordered and directed the military to bring in foreign journalists, more foreign journalists, a lot.

“There's a problem of assuring security, but I think it can be done.”

On who could take over Gaza as an “alternative civilian administration”, he added: "There are candidates I don't want to, I don't want to spoil the chances of succeeding here because I think [they're] real but they're real providing we finish the job.

"I think this is the starting point.

"There are several candidates... and it's a transitional period, it's a transitional authority. It's going to be there because we don't want to, contrary to what I said, we want a security belt, but right next to our border. But we don't want to stay in Gaza.”

At least 61,430 people have been killed in Gaza in the wake of October 7, 2023, when Hamas fighters entered Israel and killed at least 1,195 people.