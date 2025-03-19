Breaking News

Israel launches new 'pinpoint' ground invasion of Gaza alongside bombardment, as renewed offensive deepens

19 March 2025, 16:14 | Updated: 19 March 2025, 16:22

Israeli military tanks positioned along Israel's southern border with the northern Gaza Strip on March 19
Israeli military tanks positioned along Israel's southern border with the northern Gaza Strip on March 19. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Israel has launched a new "pinpoint" ground invasion of Gaza amid a deadly bombardment of the strip.

The Israel government said that its troops had entered the south and central areas of the embattled territory, with the aim of expanding its buffer zone.

It comes after over 400 people died in the airstrikes on Gaza over the past two days.

The UN said two of its workers were killed in strikes on Wednesday.

Wednesday's strikes form part of a new wave of air attacks on the Palestinian territory by Israel, which shattered the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since January.

The strikes, which killed mostly women and children according to Gaza health officials, were ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu early on Tuesday after Hamas refused Israeli demands to change the ceasefire agreement.

Displaced Palestinians, carrying their belongings traveling from Beit Hanoun to Jabaliya, a day after Israel's renewed offensive in the Gaza Strip, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Displaced Palestinians, carrying their belongings traveling from Beit Hanoun to Jabaliya, a day after Israel's renewed offensive in the Gaza Strip, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi). Picture: Alamy

They were "only the beginning" he said, and announced Israel would press on with its aim to eliminate Hamas and free all hostages held by the militant group.

Keir Starmer said he was "deeply concerned" about the ceasefire ending.

He told MPs: "The images of parents carrying their children, young children to hospitals that have emerged over the last few days are truly shocking alongside the sheer number of people who have been killed.

"We will do all we can to ensure the resumption of the ceasefire to get the remaining hostages out and to get aid that's desperately needed in."

The impact of a projectile is visible on the wall of the U.N. guesthouse, where United Nations workers were located when the building was struck
The impact of a projectile is visible on the wall of the U.N. guesthouse, where United Nations workers were located when the building was struck. Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister's official spokesman later insisted that "all parties, including Israel, must respect international humanitarian law".

He added: "We're clear that Israel must have security, and Hamas cannot play any role in the future of Gaza, but we must see the talks urgently resume, the ceasefire agreement to implement in full and see permanent peace worked towards."

Mr Netanyahu has said that all future ceasefire talks with Hamas will now take place "under fire".

Downing Street's call for both sides to respect international law comes a day after Foreign Secretary David Lammy climbed down from claiming that Israel had broken international law by blocking aid shipments to Gaza.

Mr Lammy said he "could have been clearer" with his remarks in the House of Commons, which had prompted questions about the UK Government's position on the matter.

