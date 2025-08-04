Exclusive

Cousin of Israeli hostage forced to dig his own grave in chilling Hamas video warns he only has 'days left'

4 August 2025, 19:27 | Updated: 4 August 2025, 20:00

Warning: This article contains content that some may find disturbing

Evyatar
Evyatar David was filmed 'digging his own grave' in a video released by Hamas. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The cousin of an Israeli hostage being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip has warned LBC he thinks he only has "days left".

On Saturday, the terror group released a propaganda video of Evyatar David looking weak and emaciated inside a narrow concrete tunnel.

In the video, Evyatar, 24 can seen digging with a shovel - at one point, telling the camera "I am digging my own grave".

Matan Eshet said the sickening video of Evyatar made his family feel "broken" and that his cousin resembles a "skeleton".

He told Tom Swarbrick on Monday evening: "It made us feel broken and it felt like terror invaded our own home again. 

Evyatar - then 23 - was taken from the Nova Music festival by Hamas on October 7 2023, with the terror group continuing to hold him captive at an unknown location somewhere under Gaza.

Hamas release video of emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David held in tunnels beneath Gaza

'Broken'

When describing the video, Matan said: "I don't know if I can put it into words.

"It made us feel broken and it felt like terror invaded our own home again. 

"If we had a glimpse of hope that he's being treated with some sort of respect, a tiny amount of it... we saw that for him he's an experiment, he's a tool to be used in a propaganda war they have been doing for some time."

This screengrab from a video released on August 1, 2025 by militant group Hamas, shows Israeli hostage Evyatar David in a tunnel
This screengrab from a video released on August 1, 2025 by militant group Hamas, shows Israeli hostage Evyatar David in a tunnel. Picture: Getty

'Skeleton'

When asked if the family had had any contact with Evyatar, Matan responded saying they hadn't.

"None of the hostage families have any contact with their loved ones.

"They don't want us to know the conditions of the loved ones, except when they show videos where they tell them what to say and what to do.

"Only 150 days ago, when the first video of Evyatar was released, we got to see how he looks and we saw at least until that point, we discovered at least until that point he is being held with his best friend Guy Gilboa Dalal.

"We have no knowledge of his physical or medical conditions.

He added all the families have is testimonies of hostages who have been returned.

"From watching the video and seeing Evyatar went from a young, joyful loving life kind of person to a skeleton that hasn't seen the light of day, that hasn't seen decent treatment for two years."

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-HOSTAGES
Evyatar was taken from the Nova Festival on October 7 2023. Picture: Getty

When probed on whether the Israeli government's response to getting the hostages released, Matan replied: "I don't know what the right way  is [...] I hope that my government is doing whatever she can, they have much more knowledge and intelligence.

"We don't know what's going on. We only get information from the news and we hope they are doing whatever they can."

Matan confirmed his belief that a negotiated ceasefire would be the best way to ensure Evyatar's release.

He told Swarbrick: "Yes of course, there is no safer or more successful way ....The problem is this is not just a regular kind of deal."

Dissent is growing in Israel over the continued captivity of the hostages
Dissent is growing in Israel over the continued captivity of the hostages. Picture: Getty

He went on: "I think if we decide to recognise a Palestinian state, it might be a way....but in the end, the most important thing is to get Evyatar home and all the other hostages back home.

"I don't really care about politics right now or what might happen right now...I want to get my cousin back home...

"I think he is in a terrible condition, I think he has days left, and whatever is needed must be done."

The David family said in a statement on Saturday: "We are forced to witness our beloved son and brother deliberately and cynically starved in Hamas’s tunnels in Gaza".

