Israel plans to take control of Gaza but does not want to govern it, Netanyahu says

Israel intends to take control of Gaza, says Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel intends to take control of the entire Gaza Strip, but does not want to govern it.

The Israeli Prime Minister's comments come ahead of a cabinet meeting to consider his proposal to take over the Strip.

Mr Netanyahu said: “We intend to [take over] in order to ensure our security, remove Hamas [from] there, enable the population to be free of Gaza and to pass it to civilian governance that is not Hamas and not anyone advocating the destruction of Israel."

He added: “We don’t want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter. We don’t want to govern it. We don’t want to be there as a governing body.”

The Israeli security cabinet will meet on Thursday to discuss a possible expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza.

Gazans flock to Zikim aid distribution point for limited flour. Picture: Getty

The meeting comes on a day when at least 29 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes and shootings across southern Gaza, according to local hospitals.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has been meeting top advisers and security officials to discuss what his office said are ways to "further achieve Israel's goals in Gaza" after the breakdown of ceasefire talks last month.

An Israeli official said the Security Cabinet is expected to hold a lengthy debate and approve an expanded military plan to conquer all or parts of Gaza not yet under Israeli control.

The official said that whatever is approved would be implemented gradually and in stages, with the idea of increasing pressure on Hamas.

Such a step would trigger new international condemnation of Israel at a time when Gaza is plunging towards famine.

It also has drawn opposition across Israel, with hostage families saying it could threaten their loved ones.

Israel's army chief, Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, has warned that the plan would endanger the hostages and further strain Israel's army, which has been stretched thin during a nearly two-year war, according to Israeli media.

The comments appear to have exposed a rift between Mr Netanyahu and his army.

Demonstrations were planned across Israel on Thursday to protest against the expected Cabinet decision.

Earlier on Thursday almost two dozen relatives of hostages being held in Gaza set sail from southern Israel towards the maritime border with Gaza, where they broadcast messages from loudspeakers on boats to their relatives in Gaza.

The families denounced Mr Netanyahu's plan to expand military operations.

Yehuda Cohen, the father of Nimrod Cohen, an Israeli soldier held hostage in Gaza, said from the boat that Mr Netanyahu is prolonging the war to satisfy extremists in his government and to prevent it from collapsing.

"Netanyahu is working only for himself," he said, pleading with the international community to put pressure on Mr Netanyahu to stop the war and save his son.