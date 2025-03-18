Israel launches 'extensive' deadly strikes on Gaza, which Hamas says indicate 'unilateral end to ceasefire'

18 March 2025, 01:12 | Updated: 18 March 2025, 02:14

Israel has launched the largest strikes on Gaza since the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, killing and injuring dozens while promising 'increasing military force'.
Israel has launched the largest strikes on Gaza since the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, killing and injuring dozens while promising 'increasing military force'. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Israel has launched the largest strikes on Gaza since the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, killing and injuring dozens while promising 'increasing military force'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At least 44 people have been reported killed so far, including children, in airstrikes on homes and tents housing displaced people across the Gaza strip.

Israel's defence minister said the country has "resumed fighting" in Gaza and is vowing to press ahead until all remaining hostages are released, indicating an end to the ceasefire in Gaza.

In a brief statement, Israel Katz said "the gates of hell will open in Gaza" if hostages are not released, echoing language used by US president Donald Trump.

"We will not stop fighting until all of our hostages are home and we have achieved all of the war goals," he said.

A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office added: "From now on, Israel will act against Hamas with increasing military force."

It says the strikes have been launches as Hamas "repeatedly refused to release our hostages and rejected all offers it received from the US presidential envoy, Steve Witkoff, and from the mediators".

A Hamas spokesperson has told the Reuters news agency that the strikes mean Israel is unilaterally ending the ceasefire in Gaza that began on January 19.

Taher Nunu, a Hamas official, criticised the Israeli attacks.

"The international community faces a moral test: either it allows the return of the crimes committed by the occupation army or it enforces a commitment to ending the aggression and war against innocent people in Gaza," he said.

In Gaza, explosions could be heard at various locations and ambulances were arriving at Al Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza.

The strikes come after nearly two months of a ceasefire to pause the 17-month long war where dozens of hostages were released for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The ceasefire hit a roadblock when Israel refused to enter the agreed-upon second phase of the truce, and instead proposed an extension of the first phase.

Israel has since blocked all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, and cut off the electricity supply that its population of nearly 2 million relies on for its water supply.

As a result, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, for the first time, that Israel is breaking international law in Gaza, in a marked hardening of the UK's position.

“This is a breach of international law. Israel quite rightly must defend its own security. But we find the lack of aid — it’s now been 15 days since aid got into Gaza — unacceptable, hugely alarming and very worrying," Lammy said in the House of Commons.

“We would urge Israel to get back to the amount of trucks we were seeing — way beyond 600 — so Palestinians can get the necessary humanitarian support that they need at this time," he added.

The groups have been involved in discussions since the first phase of the ceasefire ended, with Israel accepting US proposals, and Hamas rejecting them in favour of the original ceasefire deal.

On Saturday, Hamas said it would release an American-Israeli hostage and the bodies of four other hostages if Israel implements the existing ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, calling it an "exceptional deal" aimed at getting the truce back on track.

Israel would also need to stop barring the entry of humanitarian aid and withdraw from a strategic corridor along Gaza's border with Egypt.

The US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff called the demands ‘entirely impractical’. A statement from his office read “Hamas is making a very bad bet that time is on its side. It is not.”

“Hamas is well aware of the deadline, and should know that we will respond accordingly if that deadline passes,” it added.

Meanwhile, Hamas is accusing Israeli PM Netanyahu of stalling the talks for fear of his fragile government disintegrating once the war ends.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway, the last surviving pilot that served in the Battle of Britain, has passed away at the age of 105.

Last surviving Battle of Britain pilot John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway dies aged 105

IKEA store in Vilnius, Lithuania

Russian spies accused of firebombing Ikea store ‘because colours are the same as the Ukraine flag’

‘Iran will suffer the consequences’ - Trump raises prospect of war with Iran as Us attacks on Houthis continue

‘Iran will suffer the consequences’ - Trump raises prospect of war with Iran as US attacks on Houthis continue

Irish professional mixed martial artist and businessman Conor McGregor visited the White House on Monday.

‘He doesn’t reflect the spirit of St Patrick’s Day’: Row erupts after Conor McGregor appears in The White House

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer holds a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room after hosting virtual meeting with international leaders to discuss support for Ukraine.

Trump to speak with Putin tomorrow as Starmer says 30 countries will sign up to peacekeeping plan

A group picture of all the researchers – from various science projects -- at the South African research station, SANAE IV, Antar

'Real-life horror movie playing out' as trapped scientists plead for rescue after ‘assault’ at remote Antarctic base

Alexandra Clarke, 26

Brit holidaymaker missing after boat bursts into flames on dive trip off coast of Thailand's 'death island'

The rebels on Sunday claimed to have targeted the USS Harry S Truman carrier strike group with missiles and a drone.

US fights off Houthi drone attacks on aircraft carrier after Trump ramps up strikes on Yemen

Jack Draper of Great Britain celebrates after defeating Holger Rune of Denmark to win the Men's Singles Final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 16, 2025

Britain’s Jack Draper wins Indian Wells Open after beating Holger Rune in biggest title of his career

A firefighter inspects a nightclub after a massive fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

20 arrested including government officials after 59 killed in North Macedonia night club fire

Iran has denied backing Yemen's Houthis after the US launched airstrikes in the country's capital and Donald Trump promised to 'hold Iran accountable' for allegedly supporting the rebels.

Iran denies aiding Houthi rebels after US strikes Yemen and Trump threatens to hold Tehran 'fully accountable'

Pope Francesco greets the faithful in St. Peter's Square.

Pope facing 'period of trial' as Pontif issues Sunday prayer from hospital

A firefighter inspects a nightclub after a massive fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Arrest warrants issued for four people as North Macedonia nightclub fire death toll rises to 59

At least 50 dead after fire rips through nightclub in North Macedonia

At least 50 dead after fire rips through nightclub in North Macedonia

This image made from video by NASA shows astronauts waving after the SpaceX capsule docked with the International Space Station, Sunday, March 16, 2025. Top row from left: Nick Hague, Alexander Gorbunov, Suni Williams, Alexei Ovchinin.

Over the moon: SpaceX capsule docks with ISS as stranded NASA astronauts welcome replacement crew

A view of the pollution caused by garbage and various wastes following the thousands of Palestinians displaced under the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel have returned to the northern Gaza Strip in Jabalia, Gaza on March 13, 2025.

US rejects Hamas’s ‘entirely impractical’ demands to implement ceasefire as talks reach impasse

Latest News

See more Latest News

Badenoch is expected to drop the party’s commitment to net zero, which the UK is legally required to reach by 2050, in a speech on Tuesday.

UK net zero target by 2050 is ‘impossible’ without bankrupting Britain, says Kemi Badenoch

A selection of credit cards in a fan.

Almost 20,000 Civil Service credit cards to be frozen in government plans to halve number of cards and cut spending
MPs have been urged to support moves to ban smacking and other forms of physical punishment against children in England.

Ministers urged to back law change which will see smacking children to punish them banned

Polling station at Deptford Park School.

Russian networks tried to disrupt UK election but did not cause ‘notable’ impact, security minister says
Facial recognition will be used to help passengers skip passport queues at ports.

British travellers arriving back in UK could 'avoid passport queues' with new facial recognition technology
The White House said Trump is ‘determined’ to get a peace deal in Ukraine over the line, as the US president gears up for talks for Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

‘We’ve never been closer to a peace deal’ in Ukraine, says White House ahead of Trump-Putin talks
A prison officer walks down the C wing at Wandsworth prison.

Number of prisoners reaches six-month high, despite thousands being released early to ease overcrowding
Richard Burrows, 80, was found guilty of 54 offences at Chester Crown Court on Monday, including indecent assault of boys, buggery, attempted buggery and indecency with a child.

Paedophile scout leader who spent 27 years on the run found guilty of dozens child sex abuse crimes

World News

See more World News

Zelenskyy warmly embraced by Starmer and set to meet King, after fierce White House clash with Trump.

'We stand with you,' Starmer tells Zelenskyy in warm Downing Street meeting after fierce White House clash with Trump

16 days ago

Ukraine needs Starmer and other European leaders to help 'heal the wound' between Trump and Zelenskyy, the country's former Prime Minister has said

Ukraine relying on Starmer to 'heal wound' between Zelenskyy and Trump, country's ex-PM says after 'catastrophe'

16 days ago

President Donald J Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office

'Ukraine should not be forgotten': Defiant Zelenskyy refuses to back down after White House row with Trump

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News