Israel launches 'extensive' deadly strikes on Gaza, which Hamas says indicate 'unilateral end to ceasefire'

By Josef Al Shemary

Israel has launched the largest strikes on Gaza since the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, killing and injuring dozens while promising 'increasing military force'.

At least 44 people have been reported killed so far, including children, in airstrikes on homes and tents housing displaced people across the Gaza strip.

Israel's defence minister said the country has "resumed fighting" in Gaza and is vowing to press ahead until all remaining hostages are released, indicating an end to the ceasefire in Gaza.

In a brief statement, Israel Katz said "the gates of hell will open in Gaza" if hostages are not released, echoing language used by US president Donald Trump.

"We will not stop fighting until all of our hostages are home and we have achieved all of the war goals," he said.

A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office added: "From now on, Israel will act against Hamas with increasing military force."

It says the strikes have been launches as Hamas "repeatedly refused to release our hostages and rejected all offers it received from the US presidential envoy, Steve Witkoff, and from the mediators".

A Hamas spokesperson has told the Reuters news agency that the strikes mean Israel is unilaterally ending the ceasefire in Gaza that began on January 19.

Taher Nunu, a Hamas official, criticised the Israeli attacks.

"The international community faces a moral test: either it allows the return of the crimes committed by the occupation army or it enforces a commitment to ending the aggression and war against innocent people in Gaza," he said.

In Gaza, explosions could be heard at various locations and ambulances were arriving at Al Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza.

The strikes come after nearly two months of a ceasefire to pause the 17-month long war where dozens of hostages were released for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The ceasefire hit a roadblock when Israel refused to enter the agreed-upon second phase of the truce, and instead proposed an extension of the first phase.

Israel has since blocked all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, and cut off the electricity supply that its population of nearly 2 million relies on for its water supply.

As a result, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, for the first time, that Israel is breaking international law in Gaza, in a marked hardening of the UK's position.

“This is a breach of international law. Israel quite rightly must defend its own security. But we find the lack of aid — it’s now been 15 days since aid got into Gaza — unacceptable, hugely alarming and very worrying," Lammy said in the House of Commons.

“We would urge Israel to get back to the amount of trucks we were seeing — way beyond 600 — so Palestinians can get the necessary humanitarian support that they need at this time," he added.

The groups have been involved in discussions since the first phase of the ceasefire ended, with Israel accepting US proposals, and Hamas rejecting them in favour of the original ceasefire deal.

On Saturday, Hamas said it would release an American-Israeli hostage and the bodies of four other hostages if Israel implements the existing ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, calling it an "exceptional deal" aimed at getting the truce back on track.

Israel would also need to stop barring the entry of humanitarian aid and withdraw from a strategic corridor along Gaza's border with Egypt.

The US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff called the demands ‘entirely impractical’. A statement from his office read “Hamas is making a very bad bet that time is on its side. It is not.”

“Hamas is well aware of the deadline, and should know that we will respond accordingly if that deadline passes,” it added.

Meanwhile, Hamas is accusing Israeli PM Netanyahu of stalling the talks for fear of his fragile government disintegrating once the war ends.