Israel warns 'painful blows will come' as it ramps up strikes on Syria and sends more troops to the border

16 July 2025, 14:45 | Updated: 16 July 2025, 14:52

Smoke billows following Israeli strikes near the Syrian army and defence ministry headquarters in Damascus.
Smoke billows following Israeli strikes near the Syrian army and defence ministry headquarters in Damascus. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Israel has stepped up its strikes on Syria, sending additional troops to the border amid escalating tensions in the region.

Israeli bombs have been raining down on the Syrian capital Damascus and the Druze-majority city of Sweida, where Syrian government forces have remained stationed despite Israeli warnings, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The Syrian Defence Ministry in Damascus was allegedly hit by three to four Israeli strikes that sent several mushrooming grey clouds into the sky.

Huge smoke plumes reportedly billowed from the ministry, swallowing up the building and moving through the neighbourhood.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Kats shared footage from social media showing a news reader ducking for cover as an explosion went off in the background.

"The painful blows have begun," he wrote on X.

In a separate statement, Mr Katz said the IDF will "continue to operate forcefully in Suwayda to destroy the forces that attacked the Druze until their complete withdrawal."

Syria's Defense Ministry said: "Military forces continue to respond to the source of fire inside the city of Sweida, while adhering to rules of engagement to protect residents, prevent harm, and ensure the safe return of those who left the city back to their homes."

It comes after a ceasefire between government forces and the religious minority Druze armed groups collapsed.

Members of the Druze community from both sides cross through the buffer zone between Syria and the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near Majdal Shams.
Members of the Druze community from both sides cross through the buffer zone between Syria and the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near Majdal Shams. Picture: Getty

Israel warned it would intervene to back the Druze forces.

The Israeli military has been targeting convoys of government forces in southern Syria since clashes began.

It has bolstered its military presence on the border, claiming it is acting in defence of the Druze.

Mr Katz said: "Our Druze brothers in Israel, you can rely on the Israel Defense Forces to protect your brothers in Syria. Prime Minister Netanyahu and I, as Minister of Defense, have made a commitment - and we will uphold it."

The death toll reportedly hit 200 yesterday since the fighting between Druze militias and Bedouin tribes broke out on Sunday, according to the UK-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

It comes after rebel groups led by Islamist insurgents ousted former Syrian dictator leader Bashar Assad in December after nearly 14 years of civil war.

The nation's rulers have since struggled to consolidate control over the conflict-ravaged country - which continues to come under fire from its neighbours.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered strikes on the Suweida area as the government "intended to use [them] against the Druze".

Syria has hit out against Israel's intervention and claimed the strikes left members of the armed forces and civilians dead.

