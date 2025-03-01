Israel 'accepts proposal for temporary ceasefire' in Gaza during Ramadan and Passover as thousands protest for hostages

1 March 2025, 23:28 | Updated: 1 March 2025, 23:51

Relatives of Israeli hostages gather at Begin Street to stage a protest demanding the start of the second round of hostage swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 01, 2025.
Relatives of Israeli hostages gather at Begin Street to stage a protest demanding the start of the second round of hostage swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 01, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Israel has reportedly said it will adopt a US proposal to extend the first phase of its fragile ceasefire with Hamas for the Ramadan and Passover period, as thousands protest across the country.

The plan, proposed by US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, would involve a temporary ceasefire during Ramadan and Passover.

In effect, this would extend the first phase of the current ceasefire, which is due to expire on Saturday.

In return, Israel wants Hamas to release ‘half of the living and deceased hostages’, according to a statement from Israeli PM Netanyahu’s office reported by Reuters.

Read more: Starmer pledges £2.26bn loan to Ukraine for weapons production as Zelenskyy thanks UK for 'tremendous support'

The statement adds that the rest of the Israeli hostages would be released "if an agreement on a permanent cease-fire is reached."

It does not specify if Palestinian prisoners would be released in return for hostages - one of the main features of the current ceasefire agreement.

Muslim worshippers hold the ''Taraweeh'' evening prayer of Ramadan in the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, on March 1, 2025.
Muslim worshippers hold the 'Taraweeh' evening prayer of Ramadan in the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem's Old City, on March 1, 2025. Picture: Getty

The plan was proposed by Steve Witkoff because both Hamas and Israel needed more time to negotiate phase two of their fragile ceasefire, in hopes of achieving a permanent ceasefire.

Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating the terms of phase one of the deal.

Read more: 'We won't choose between Zelenskyy and Trump,' Chancellor tells LBC - as she vows UK is 'fully behind' Ukraine

"According to the agreement, Israel can return to fighting after the 42nd day if it feels that the negotiations are ineffective," Netanyahu's office also said.

The statement claims that Israel has accepted the plan, but "Hamas has so far refused”.

If the group agrees, Israel "will immediately enter negotiations on all details of the plan."

Relatives of Israeli hostages gather at Begin Street to stage a protest demanding the start of the second round of hostage swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 01, 2025.
Relatives of Israeli hostages gather at Begin Street to stage a protest demanding the start of the second round of hostage swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 01, 2025. Picture: Getty

Saturday saw wildly contrasting scenes in Israel and the Occupied West Bank.

Thousands of Israeli protesters took the streets demanding a hostage release, and hundreds of Palestinians went to the Mosque to pray on the first day of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month.

The protesters held signs reading 'war has no winners,' 'bring the hostages back, not the war,' and several posters criticising Netanyahu.

The last hostage swap took place on Wednesday, completing both sides' obligations under the current ceasefire agreement, which is due to end on Saturday.

Trump was hailed as the mastermind behind the ceasefire agreement by Israel's President, with Benjamin Netanyahu visiting Washington last week.

It's a meeting which saw Trump announce plans for the US to 'buy' Gaza - a suggestion that was met with widespread condemnation from Palestinians and heads of states across the world.

