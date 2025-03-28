Israel strikes Beirut for the first time since agreeing ceasefire with Hezbollah

28 March 2025, 17:33

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Israel has bombarded the Lebanese capital of Beirut for the first time since agreeing to a ceasefire with militant group Hezbollah.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reports of a “large boom” were heard in the Lebanese capital on Friday afternoon as Israel launched a series of strikes on the city’s southern suburbs.

Smoke could be seen rising from an area of the city the Israeli military had previously vowed to strike.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his military's strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut marked an "example" of Israel's "determination" to act against its northern neighbour.

"We will not allow firing on our communities, not even a trickle," Mr Netanyahu said in a statement on Friday.

Read more: Putin vows to 'finish off' Ukraine and mocks size of British army after 'reassurance force' announced

First responders arrive at the site of an Israeli strike in southern Beirut on March 28, 2025.
First responders arrive at the site of an Israeli strike in southern Beirut on March 28, 2025. Picture: Getty

"We will continue to vigorously enforce the ceasefire, we will attack everywhere in Lebanon, against any threat to the State of Israel, and we will ensure that all our residents in the north return to their homes safely."

Following the strike, the Israeli military claimed it had it a drone storage facility, despite the strikes hitting a residential and commercial area near at least two schools.

The IDF claims the area is a Hezbollah stronghold and civilians are being used as human shields.

It comes after Israel's army urgently warned people to evacuate parts of a Beirut suburb on Friday as it vowed to retaliate against strikes which it said were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel.

Lebanon's government ordered all schools and universities in Beirut's southern suburb of Hadath to close for the day.

In some parts of the southern suburbs, shooting could be heard, warning people to leave their homes and many residents were seen fleeing the area in cars and on foot.

People gather at the site of an Israeli strike in southern Beirut on March 28, 2025.
People gather at the site of an Israeli strike in southern Beirut on March 28, 2025. Picture: Getty

These strikes marked the first attacks on Beirut since Hezbollah’s ceasefire with Israel came into effect on November 27, 2024.

Despite a peace deal being agreed, Israel has struck southern Lebanon nearly every day since.

Last week, Israeli airstrikes on several locations in Lebanon killed six people.

The collapse of Israel’s fragile agreement with Hezbollah comes days after its ceasefire in Hamas was shattered after the IDF killed nearly 400 people, almost half of which were children, in a series of strikes on Gaza.

Israel has said no peace can be agreed with Palestinian group Hamas until all of the remaining 24 October 7 hostages are returned.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Breaking
Vice President JD Vance Visits US Military Base In Northern Greenland

'We have to have Greenland' Trump declares, As JD Vance says US 'can't ignore' Russia and China threat in arctic

a lying newborn baby

Give babies mother’s surname automatically, Italian politician tells Parliament

Over 10,000 are feared to have died in the Myanmar earthquake

Over 10,000 feared dead in Myanmar earthquake as shockwaves collapse skyscraper 800 miles away in Bangkok

The earthquake has proved devastating

Moment terrified swimmers trapped in rooftop pool as massive earthquake sends water cascading down to street

Putin has vowed to 'finish off' Ukraine.

Putin vows to 'finish off' Ukraine and mocks size of British army after 'reassurance force' announced

Usha Vance

Usha Vance hit with fresh humiliation as Greenland residents refuse to meet her during solo trip

A skyscraper collapsed as the earthquake hit

Huge 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar sparks panic in Bangkok 800 miles away as dozens trapped after tower collapses

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to get married in Venice

Jeff Bezos to hold star-studded 'wedding of the century' in Venice with city's 'entire fleet of water taxis booked out'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

Boats search for survivors after a tourist submarine sank in the popular Egyptian Red Sea destination of Hurghada, Egypt

Tourist submarine accident in Egypt: What we know so far as 6 confirmed dead

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

French prosecutors seek seven-year prison sentence for ex-PM Sarkozy over alleged links to Gaddafi

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) escorts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the British embassy after a meeting on the sideline of a summit.

Putin warns of Arctic war if US takes Greenland as Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine

The babysitter got into an "altercation" with the man.

Babysitter checking for monsters under child's bed finds man hiding there

Michael Schumacher of Germany and Ferrari talks to the media.

Michael Schumacher 'can't communicate verbally' as F1 legend's condition 'worsens'

Dozens of people loaded with groceries wait to pay at a supermarket on a day marked by queues of people eager to stockpile food and other products

Stockpile 72 hours of food amid fears of war, EU warns its 450million citizens

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stuart Everett (right)

Tenants of home where Stuart Everett was killed and dismembered speak out after housemate jailed for murder
L J Smith

The Vampire Diaries author L J Smith dies aged 66

Lime electric scooters parked in historic centre of Prague, capital of Czech Republic on 21 March 2025

Boy, 14, dies after horror e-scooter crash

Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada

Partial solar eclipse 2025: Rare phenomenon to be visible in UK tomorrow - here's how to see it
Paul O'Grady

Revealed: Paul O'Grady's heartbreaking final video recorded just minutes before his death

Museum Of London Docklands, West India Quay, Borough Of Tower Hamlets, London, England, U.K.

'Challenge whiteness’, London Museum tells employees in diversity push

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
A sign is displayed out the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Whitehall.

Top secret military documents marked 'sensitive' found dumped on residential Newcastle street

World News

See more World News

The video was posted online before being deleted

Influencer sparks outrage after taking baby wombat away from its mother

16 days ago

Miles of rainforest has been felled (FILE)

Eight miles of Amazon rainforest cut down to build four-lane highway for COP 30 climate summit

16 days ago

Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers

Pakistan security forces battle to save 300 train hostages in gun showdown with separatist militants

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News