UN says two workers killed in Israel strikes on Gaza, as Starmer says he's 'deeply concerned' by end of ceasefire

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The UN has said that two of its workers were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, in which more than 400 people have died overall in the past two days.

The UN said that the two workers were killed on Wednesday, with several more injured and taken to hospital.

Israel denied striking the UN compound in Deir al-Balah on the Gaza Strip.

Wednesday's strikes form part of a new wave of air attacks on the Palestinian territory by Israel, which shattered the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since January.

The strikes, which killed mostly women and children according to Gaza health officials, were ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu early on Tuesday after Hamas refused Israeli demands to change the ceasefire agreement.

Palestinians inspect their damaged house following an Israeli bombardment in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip. Picture: Alamy

They were "only the beginning" he said, and announced Israel would press on with its aim to eliminate Hamas and free all hostages held by the militant group.

Keir Starmer said he was "deeply concerned" about the ceasefire ending.

He told MPs: "The images of parents carrying their children, young children to hospitals that have emerged over the last few days are truly shocking alongside the sheer number of people who have been killed.

"We will do all we can to ensure the resumption of the ceasefire to get the remaining hostages out and to get aid that's desperately needed in."

The Prime Minister's official spokesman later insisted that "all parties, including Israel, must respect international humanitarian law".

He added: "We're clear that Israel must have security, and Hamas cannot play any role in the future of Gaza, but we must see the talks urgently resume, the ceasefire agreement to implement in full and see permanent peace worked towards."

Mr Netanyahu has said that all future ceasefire talks with Hamas will now take place "under fire".

Downing Street's call for both sides to respect international law comes a day after Foreign Secretary David Lammy climbed down from claiming that Israel had broken international law by blocking aid shipments to Gaza.

Mr Lammy said he "could have been clearer" with his remarks in the House of Commons, which had prompted questions about the UK Government's position on the matter.