Shocking moment Israeli airstrike blasts Syria military HQ on live TV as news reporter flees in terror

As the news reporter is presenting - a huge explosion is captured erupting in the background. Picture: @AdityaRajKaul/X

By Shannon Cook

Watch the dramatic moment an Israeli airstrike hit a Syrian military HQ on live TV as the journalist attempt to flee the scene in panic.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's the third day in a row that Israeli has targeted Syria as tensions rise between government security forces and local fighters in the southern city of Sweida.

The Israeli occupation airstrike hit the Ministry of Defence building - located in the centre of the capital Damascus, reports suggest.

As the news reporter is presenting - a huge explosion is captured erupting in the background.

Read more: Israel warns 'painful blows will come' as it ramps up strikes on Syria and sends more troops to the border

Read more: At least 19 die in crowd crush near Gaza aid distribution centre, says US and Israel-backed aid group

Dramatic visuals of an Israeli airstrike captured from a news studio in Damascus, Syria a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/H6ox4K1lqq — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 16, 2025

The explosion causes the camera to shake before the reporter jumps out of her seat to safety.

A huge grey cloud is spotted billowing behind the report after the strike.

Israel's army hit near the entrance to the Syrian Ministry of Defence in Damascus before striking the same site several hours later with a larger blast.

Israel has also launched a series of airstrikes on convoys of government forces in southern Syria since the clashes started a few days ago.

The Syrian Defence Ministry had earlier blamed militias in the Druze-majority area of Sweida for violating a ceasefire agreement that had been reached on Tuesday.

This prompted the Syrian army to return fire.

Huge explosions were seen in Damascus as Israel bombed Syria’s defence ministry during a live Al Jazeera broadcast nearby. pic.twitter.com/Fe7N6xH02I — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 16, 2025

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on X: "My brothers, the Druze citizens of Israel: the situation in Sweida, the situation in south-western Syria, is very serious.

"The IDF is operating, the Air Force is operating, other forces are operating. We are acting to save our Druze brothers and to eliminate the gangs of the regime.

"I have a single request of you: you are Israeli citizens. Do not cross the border. You are risking your lives; you could be murdered, you could be taken hostage, and you are impeding the efforts of the IDF. Therefore I ask of you: return to your homes and let the IDF take action."

Israeli bombs have been raining down on the Syrian capital Damascus and the Druze-majority city of Sweida, where Syrian government forces have remained stationed despite Israeli warnings, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The Syrian Defence Ministry in Damascus was allegedly hit by three to four Israeli strikes that sent several mushrooming grey clouds into the sky.

Huge smoke plumes reportedly billowed from the ministry, swallowing up the building and moving through the neighbourhood.

In a separate statement, Israel’s Minister of Defense, Israel Katz said the IDF will "continue to operate forcefully in Suwayda to destroy the forces that attacked the Druze until their complete withdrawal."

Syria's Defense Ministry said: "Military forces continue to respond to the source of fire inside the city of Sweida, while adhering to rules of engagement to protect residents, prevent harm, and ensure the safe return of those who left the city back to their homes."

It comes after a ceasefire between government forces and the religious minority Druze armed groups collapsed.

Druze from Syria and Israel protest on the Israeli-Syrian border, in Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, amid the ongoing clashes between Syrian government forces and Druze armed groups in the southern Syrian city of Sweida. Picture: Alamy

Israel warned it would intervene to back the Druze forces.

The Israeli military has been targeting convoys of government forces in southern Syria since clashes began.

It has bolstered its military presence on the border, claiming it is acting in defence of the Druze.

Mr Katz said: "Our Druze brothers in Israel, you can rely on the Israel Defense Forces to protect your brothers in Syria. Prime Minister Netanyahu and I, as Minister of Defense, have made a commitment - and we will uphold it."

The death toll reportedly hit 200 yesterday since the fighting between Druze militias and Bedouin tribes broke out on Sunday, according to the UK-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

It comes after rebel groups led by Islamist insurgents ousted former Syrian dictator leader Bashar Assad in December after nearly 14 years of civil war.

The nation's rulers have since struggled to consolidate control over the conflict-ravaged country - which continues to come under fire from its neighbours.

Mr Netanyahu said he ordered strikes on the Sweida area as the government "intended to use [them] against the Druze".

Syria has hit out against Israel's intervention and claimed the strikes left members of the armed forces and civilians dead.