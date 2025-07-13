Ten people, including at least six children, killed in Israeli strike while fetching water, emergency workers say

At least 19 other Palestinians were killed across Gaza on Sunday, officials said. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Ten people, including at least six children, have been killed in an Israeli air strike on a water distribution centre in Gaza, according to emergency officials.

The bodies of those killed in the strike were sent to Nuseirat's al-Awda Hospital, a doctor there said.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the strikes.

At least 19 other Palestinians were killed across Gaza on Sunday, officials said.

At least 59 Palestinians were killed after the IDF reportedly opened fire on an aid centre. Picture: Getty

It comes after at least 59 Palestinians were killed after the Israeli military reportedly opened fire near an aid centre in Gaza and launched a series of strikes across the region on Saturday.

According to the Red Cross, which operates a hospital in Rafah, 25 people were delivered “dead on arrival”, with a further six dying after being admitted.

132 patients also suffered “weapon-related injuries", the humanitarian group said.

A statement read: "The overwhelming majority of these patients sustained gunshot wounds, and all responsive individuals reported they were attempting to access food distribution sites."

Palestinian children reach out with their pots as they wait for food at a distribution point in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, June 2, 2025. Picture: Getty

Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed more than 57,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.The Israeli military denies firing at the aid centre near Rafah, claiming it only fired “warning shots."

The IDF said: "Earlier today, several suspects were identified approaching IDF troops operating in the Rafah area, posing a threat to the troops, hundreds of metres from the aid distribution site.

"IDF troops operated in order to prevent the suspects from approaching them and fired warning shots."

It comes after the UN’s human rights office said at least 798 Palestinians had been killed in Gaza while receiving aid over the last six weeks.

At least 615 people have been killed "in the vicinity" of aid sites run by US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said.

183 more people were killed "presumably on the route of aid convoys," the spokesperson added.

The GHF has rejected these figures, branding them “misleading.”

The group has been at the centre of a slew of controversies since it began delivering aid along the Gaza Strip.

The group has four distribution centres, all guarded by private security,

Since Israel partially ended its blockade of Gaza, the IDF has been accused of firing at civilians queuing for aid on multiple occasions.

Israel has denied these claims, usually made by doctors on the ground, claiming it has only ever fired “warning shots.”

A GHF spokesperson said: "The fact is the most deadly attacks on aid sites have been linked to UN convoys."