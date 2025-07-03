Israeli strikes and gunfire kill 94 people in Gaza overnight

3 July 2025, 17:18

Women mourn at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, where the victims of an Israeli strike which hit the Mustafa Hafez school, sheltering Palestinians displaced by the war, were brough. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

94 people in Gaza were killed by Israeli airstrikes and gunfire overnight, including 45 attempting to access humanitarian aid, local hospitals reported on Thursday.

Five people were killed outside aid sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which receives funding from the US and Israeli governments, Reuters reports.

40 more were killed while waiting for aid across the Gaza Strip.

Israeli strikes killed a further 15 people in the Muwasi zone of southern Gaza, home to displaced Palestinians.

Read more: BBC apologises to Jewish community and vows never to broadcast 'high risk' acts after Glastonbury anti-Semitism storm

A Palestinian man sits near the rubble of a residential house that was hit in overnight Israeli strikes
A Palestinian man sits near the rubble of a residential house that was hit in overnight Israeli strikes. Picture: Getty

A separate Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter also killed 15 people.

Israel's military is yet to comment on the strikes.

It comes as Amnesty International issued a report claiming a controversial Israeli and US-backed system to distribute aid in Gaza uses starvation tactics against Palestinians to continue to commit genocide in the Gaza Strip during Israel's war with Hamas.

The UK-based human rights group condemned Israel and the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which the US and Israel have backed to take over aid distribution in Gaza from a network led by the United Nations.

Israel's foreign minister denounced the Amnesty report, saying the organisation has "joined forces with Hamas and fully adopted all of its propaganda lies".

This picture taken from a position at Israel's border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing during an Israeli strike on the besieged Palestinian territory on July 3, 2025,
This picture taken from a position at Israel's border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing during an Israeli strike on the besieged Palestinian territory on July 3, 2025,. Picture: Getty

Gaza's Health Ministry says more than 500 Palestinians have been killed at or near GHF distribution centres over the past month.

The centres are guarded by private security contractors and located near Israeli military positions.

Palestinian officials and witnesses have accused Israeli forces of opening fire at crowds of people moving near the sites.

The Amnesty report said Israel has "turned aid-seeking into a booby trap for desperate starved Palestinians" through GHF's militarised hubs. The conditions have created "a deadly mix of hunger and disease pushing the population past breaking point".

"This devastating daily loss of life as desperate Palestinians try to collect aid is the consequence of their deliberate targeting by Israeli forces and the foreseeable consequence of irresponsible and lethal methods of distribution," said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty's secretary general.

