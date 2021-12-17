Japan: 27 feared dead after building fire breaks out in Osaka

Firetrucks are seen in front of a building, where a fire broke out in Osaka.
Firetrucks are seen in front of a building, where a fire broke out in Osaka. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Barnett

Dozens of people are feared to have died in a building fire in western Japan, officials have said.

The fire broke out in Osaka, on the fourth floor of an eight-storey building in the shopping and entertainment area of Kitashinchi, Osaka city fire department official Akira Kishimoto said.

Mr Kishimoto said 28 people were affected in the blaze, 27 of whom were found in cardiopulmonary arrest - a term used in Japan before a death is officially confirmed. One person was injured.

So far, he said 23 people have been taken to nearby hospitals.

The building houses an internal medicine clinic, an English language school and other businesses, NHK national television said.

The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately known.

Osaka police said they were investigating to determine whether the fire was caused by arson or an accident.

Dozens are feared dead after a fire broke out in Osaka, Japan.
Dozens are feared dead after a fire broke out in Osaka, Japan. Picture: Getty

NHK footage showed dozens of fire engines and police vehicles on the street near the building, with onlookers watching the development from across the street.

NHK quoted a witness saying she heard a woman's voice coming from the fourth floor asking for help.

Mr Kishimoto said people on other floors of the building were believed to have been evacuated.

Dozens are feared dead after a fire broke out in Osaka, Japan.
Dozens are feared dead after a fire broke out in Osaka, Japan. Picture: Getty

Another witness told TV Asahi he saw orange flames and grey smoke coming out of windows on the fourth floor of the building when he stepped outside after hearing a commotion.

In all, 70 fire engines were mobilised to fight the fire, which was mostly extinguished within about 30 minutes of an emergency call, officials said.

