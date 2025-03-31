Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live'

Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live' by doctors. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

One of Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking victims who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her has reportedly been given 'four days to live' by doctors following a car accident.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Virginia Giuffre, formerly Virginia Roberts, 41, has claimed she has days to live after going into "kidney renal failure" following a serious road traffic accident in Australia.

The image, which surfaced on instagram late on Sunday, showed Ms Giuffre in a hospital bed in Australia, with extensive bruising to her face and the left hand side of her body.

The accompanying caption revealed details of the accident, with Ms Giuffre writing: "When a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.

"I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology."

Ms Giuffre, who has three children with estranged from husband Robert Giuffre, has been living in Australia in recent years, with her last address listed at a $1.9million beachfront property in North Perth, Western Australia.

Read more: King Charles health update after hospital stay due to cancer treatment side-effects

Read More: 'I love King Charles': Trump makes jaw-dropping hint as he says US could become 'associate member' of Commonwealth

Ms Giuffre alleges she was trafficked by Epstein and his associates aged just 16, after she was recruited by the mogul's ex-lover, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Handed a job as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Ms Giuffre reached an out of court defamation settlement over the case in 2017.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Ms Giuffre wrote: "This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.

"I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.

"I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day.

"Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia 😔🙏🦋"

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/TNS) Photo via Credit: Newscom/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The shocking post saw an outpouring of support from her followers. However, not all appeared convinced by her claims.

Commenting on the image, Lady Victoria Harvey appeared to sceptically respond to the post, claiming: "How does one write a massive paragraph like this on deaths door."

"I don’t believe it. Karma for all the lies VG," she added.

The instagram post comes just one week after Ms Giuffre said she had been "through hell and back" as she expressed her sadness at not seeing her children for a prolonged period of time.

Ghislaine Maxwell Deposition Unsealed After Court Ruling. Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. Picture: Alamy

"My beautiful babies have no clue how much I love them and they’re being poisoned with lies. I miss them so very much," she wrote in a post featuring children on a beach.

"I have been through hell & back in my 41 years but this is incredibly hurting me worse than anything else. Hurt me, abuse me but don’t take my babies.

"My heart is shattered and every day that passes my sadness only deepens 😔"