Journalist who vanished during solo hike found alive but seriously injured after nearly a week in the wilderness

By Asher McShane

A climate reporter who went missing in bad weather during a solo hike in the wilderness in Norway has been found alive after a week.

Alec Luhn, 38, a UK-based climate reporter was reported missing on Monday after failing to board his flight back to the UK from Bergen.

He was last heard from last Thursday afternoon when he texted his itinerary to his wife - before being formally reported missing on Monday.

His wife said she didn’t report him missing sooner as she had not expected to hear from him for several days, which was not unusual for her husband when on solo hikes.

But she began worrying about him on Sunday and alerted authorities on Monday when he failed to make his return flight.

He was found in the Folgefonna National Park with a serious leg injury which he suffered on the first day he set out, according to rescuers.

Geir Arne Sunde, the head of the local air ambulance service and trauma centre, said: “He is seriously injured, but not critically injured.”

Stig Hope, head of the operations leadership team at Folgefonna and a Red Cross volunteer, said: “I can't remember us finding someone alive after so many days.

“The search doesn't always end like this – but today, it did. It's a huge relief for everyone who's been part of the effort.”

Mr Luhn is described as an experienced mountain walker who was well-equipped to survive the harsh conditions.