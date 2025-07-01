Jury reaches verdict on four counts in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial

1 July 2025, 21:57 | Updated: 1 July 2025, 22:14

Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest
The jury foreperson says they have reached a verdict on four counts in the 'Diddy' sex trafficking trial. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The jury has reached a partial verdict in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial during the second day of deliberations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The jury foreperson says they have reached a verdict on four counts.

The counts are: the sex-trafficking of Cassie Ventura; transporting individuals including but not limited to Cassie Ventura to engage in prostitution; sex-trafficking of Jane; transporting individuals including but not limited to Jane to engage in prostitution.

Jane testified under a pseudonym to protect her identity.

The jury cannot reach a verdict on a charge of racketeering conspiracy as jurors on both sides have opinions that are unmovable.

Racketeering conspiracy covers a number of alleged crimes in a criminal scheme or enterprise.

The eight acts Sean Combs is accused of that fall under this charge include kidnapping, arson, bribery, witness tampering, forced labour, sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Combs, 55, denies all charges.

If found guilty, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Read More: Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty and avoid death penalty over murdering four University of Idaho students

Read More: F-35 fighter jet stranded at Indian airport for 2 weeks as it awaits repairs - with no completion date in sight

People try to get a view and record and photograph Sean Combs' family as they leave the courthouse at the end of the day.
People try to get a view and record and photograph Sean Combs' family as they leave the courthouse at the end of the day. Picture: Getty

The 12-member jury has heard from 34 witnesses over the nearly two month trial.

Ex-girlfriends, former employees of Diddy, male escorts and federal agents appeared on the witness stand.

This comes as the defence lawyers made their final arguments for the trial on Saturday.

Defence attorney Marc Agnifilo pushed back on the "badly exaggerated trial", and said Combs had a "swinger" lifestyle, with the prosecution charging "threesomes as racketeering".

Janice Combs, mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs, King Combs and Justin Combs, sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs, depart federal court as jury continues deliberations.
Janice Combs, mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs, King Combs and Justin Combs, sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs, depart federal court as jury continues deliberations. Picture: Getty

While Agnifilio said the defence "owns the domestic violence", he added Combs "is going to fight to the death to defend himself against what he didn't do".

Moving onto Combs' relationship with Cassie Ventura, who testified against against the rapper, Mr Agnifilo said the relationship is "a great modern love story".

He also described the texts between Ventura and Combs as "some of the most beautiful language" and if the public read them then they would "cry".

He added while the prosecution "is trying to get you to believe it's one-sided", it is in fact "a real relationship and they are in love".

Portraying the relationship, he goes on: "It isn't hard to pick a winner - Cassie flat won. It's not a secret, he's in jail. Marshall's service doing a good job keeping him safe but in jail."

He continued: "Nobody's forcing her to do this. Glod bless her, she’s a sexy woman and that’s what she deserve to be."

Lawyers for Combs also mocked the prosecution for presenting bottles of baby oil as evidence that he engaged in sex trafficking during their closing arguments at his New York trial.

On the subject of Combs' former employee, who testified anonymously as 'Mia', Mr Agnifilo said she was "happy" and "loved working with Sean Combs".

In May, 'Mia' alleged the rapper sexually assaulted her "on more than one occasion".

Mr Agnifilo said the prosecution has "created a false persona of her".

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

An F-35B on a runway at night

F-35 fighter jet stranded at Indian airport for 2 weeks as it awaits repairs - with no completion date in sight

A worker at a cereal plant in the US died after getting trapped in an oven.

Cereal factory worker, 38, dies after becoming "trapped" in industrial oven

Problems arose during jury deliberations in the federal sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, 55, when two notes were handed to the judge on Monday. Picture: Alamy

P Diddy trial verdict chaos as jury hands judge two notes before deliberations

A woman take pictures of paintings of French impressionist painter Paul Cezanne

French city trademarks 'Cezanne' as it launches summer of events celebrating the painter's life

Women cool off in a public fountain during the first summer heatwave in Seville

IN PICTURES: Europe swelters in 40C “heat dome”

Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty and avoid death penalty over murdering four University of Idaho students

Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty and avoid death penalty over murdering four University of Idaho students

Palestinians mourn by bodies of relatives killed in an Israeli strike on Al-Baqa cafeteria on Gaza City seafront, at the city's Al-Shifa hospital

'All I see is blood': Gaza seafront cafe popular with students hit by Israeli airstrike with at least 30 people killed

An 82-year-old woman has now died from her injuries sustained in the attack, officials say.

Colorado firebomb attack on Israel solidarity walkers leaves Holocaust survivor, 82, dead after suffering severe injuries
Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view

Father jumps off Disney cruise ship after daughter topples overboard - as rescue operation launched

A coastal town with buildings and boats in the harbour under a rocky hill, Pigadia

Brit missing on Greek island after rental car found abandoned 'in 38C heat'

Danmei popular among readers of erotic fiction in China / X / @Eos_chaos

China arrests more than 30 female writers in crackdown on gay erotic fiction

Family members mourn the loss of 15-year-old Akash Patni, who died in the Air India crash

Investigators look into Air India 'sabotage theory' after plane crash killed 270 people

Horrific murder on 'date' exposes robbery gang suspected of targeting dozens of women in South Africa

Brutal 'date' murder uncovers robbery ring targeting dozens of women in South Africa after one victim 'beaten to death'

A procession from Kootenai Health headed to Spokane after a few firefighters were killed Sunday, June 29, 2025, when they were ambushed by sniper fire while responding to a blaze in a northern Idaho

Two firefighters killed and several injured in 'heinous' ambush after sniper lights fire to lure emergency services

Flames rise from forest area after a wildfire broke out in Seferihisar district, Izmir, Turkiye on June 29, 2025.

Raging wildfires in Turkey causes airport shutdown as hundreds evacuated

Donald Trump has insisted the attacks 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear programme

Iran could produce enriched uranium in a 'matter of months', says UN nuclear watchdog chief

Latest News

See more Latest News

Government Launches Investigation Into Substation Incident That Grounded Heathrow Flights

Power outage at Heathrow airport may have been caused by paper getting caught in power generators
Jack Draper during his match against Sebastian Baez on day two of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Jack Draper breezes past ailing Sebastian Baez in Wimbledon opener

The number of births in England and Wales rose last year, helped by a “notable” jump in babies born to fathers aged 60 and over. Picture: Alamy

Births in England and Wales increase for first time since 2021 - thanks to 'notable' rise in older fathers
Leonna Ruka, seven, was killed after a tree collapsed in a park in Essex.

Pictured: Girl, 7, who died after tree crushed her in public park as family pays tribute

Robbie Savage has been appointed manager of National League side Forest green

Robbie Savage appointed new manager of National League club

Three photos showing Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

New foreign influence scheme launches with focus on Russian and Iranian covert activities

Oscar winner Susan Sarandon will be starring at the Old Vic in September

Susan Sarandon 'terrified but excited' to make London stage debut

A tourist walks her dogs as migrants board a smuggler's boat in an attempt to cross the English Channel off the beach of Hardelot in Neufchatel-Hardelot, northern France

Nearly 20,000 migrants cross Channel in first half of year as crossings reach new high

World News

See more World News

Included in the trove is a 'very rare' Louis XVI coin, dated between 1774-1793 and worth €2500-3500.

Historic coin stash worth €2m unearthed in wall of French house

19 days ago

Indian police have reported there are 'no survivors' after the Air India plane crash

‘It all happened so quickly’ - British passenger miraculously survives Air India flight crash

19 days ago

Debris of the Air India plane which crashed in Ahmedabad

Dreamliner crash brings fresh scrutiny on crisis-hit Boeing in wake of wave of fatal accidents and safety concerns

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News