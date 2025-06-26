More than a dozen killed in anti-government “Gen-Z” protests in Kenya, activists say

A protester waves a flag while chanting slogans during the nationwide demonstration. Picture: Alamy

By Rose Morelli

Human rights groups have reported sixteen people have died and hundreds more were injured in nationwide anti-government protests in Kenya.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thousands of protestors took to the streets of Nairobi and other cities on Wednesday, in a commemorative demonstration for a protest which took place a year ago.

The series of protests - dubbed the “Gen-Z” demonstrations due to being spearheaded by Kenya’s youth - began in 2023, when a new “Kenya Finance Bill” was introduced.

The Bill proposed steep tax rises and restructuring to repay national debt.

In 2024, demonstrations against the Bill spread nationwide, and resulted in protestors storming Parliament. 60 were killed in the protests.

Read More: British soldier arrested in Kenya over rape allegations

Read More: Africa’s future lies in educating girls — I know because I was one of them

Demonstrators protest on the one-year anniversary of deadly anti-tax demonstrations in Nairobi. Picture: Alamy

The Bill was later withdrawn by President William Ruto - but tensions remain high, amid police brutality and the continually soaring cost of living.

Today’s commemorative “Gen-Z” protests saw more deaths, with at least 16 verified by Kenya’s branch of Amnesty, the global rights watchdog and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

Nairobi police also used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowds.

The watchdog also reported the use of rubber bullets, live ammunition, and “excessive use of force”.

Irunghu Houghton, Amnesty Kenya’s executive director, confirmed the deaths, and said “most were killed by police”, with at least 5 being shot.

It’s been reported that large crowds were seen moving in the direction of the President’s official residence.

Kenyan police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga has not commented on the deaths or injuries.

The protests were broadcast on Kenyan TV channel NTV; but footage was swiftly pulled off air mid-broadcast, after it became clear NTV had defied an order not to show the protests.