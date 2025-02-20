Kremlin hits back branding Starmer's plans to send 30,000 troops to Ukraine 'unacceptable'

The Kremlin has hit back at proposals put forward by Sir Keir Starmer to send 30,000 troops to Ukraine, branding the plan "unacceptable".

Speaking on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would not accept such involvement, given the plan would involve NATO member forces on the ground.

"The idea of deploying troops from NATO countries to Ukraine is unacceptable for Russia," Peskov said, adding the move would have major ramifications for Russia's own security.

It follows Sir Keir Starmer's proposal to send around 30,000 European troops to Ukraine as part of his peacekeeping effort.

It's thought the Prime Minister will present his plan to Donald Trump in a bid to secure American protection for the deployment, it is understood.

He has said a "US backstop" is needed to deter Russia from another attack.

Sir Keir is expected to urge Mr Trump to have US fighter jets and missiles on standby in Eastern Europe in case Russia backtracks on any agreements made.

The strategy for a "reassurance force" was put forward during an emergency meeting in Paris this week.

Details of the Anglo-French plan are yet to be fully revealed but are understood to include putting troops in major cities away from the front line.

There will be a focus on "technical monitoring" to ensure that Russia does not invade again, a source told the Telegraph.

They said the operation would be backed by enough firepower to "monitor and shoot those attacks down".

Other key areas will include Ukraine's air and maritime spaces, with troops set to be sent to major seaports and stations.

A larger force could also be based on Nato's eastern borders to move in if necessary.

"The reason why it’s not a peacekeeping or peace enforcement or a deterrence force is the assumption that the backstop, the ceasefire, the litigations, have given you the foundation for something that might be lighter in its construct,” a Western official said.

The plan falls short of the 200,000-troops Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for as a potential price for the peace deal.

There is also opposition from Germany, Spain and Italy when it comes to sending troops to Ukraine.

"The purpose of the backstop would be to have the confidence that whatever forces are deployed will not be challenged by Russia," a source said.

Sir Keir previously addressed the need for a security guarantee to deter Russia.

He said he believes the UK can play a crucial role in peace negotiations, bridging the gap between the US and Europe.

If the US signs up to the backstop, it will mean no US troops will be deployed to Ukraine after the war.

It comes after a war of words broke out between Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

Mr Trump branded Mr Zelenskyy as a “comedian” and “dictator” in a furious TruthSocial post.

He hit out after the Ukrainian leader accused him of "helping Putin to come out of isolation" by working with him.