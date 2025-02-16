Kyiv 'not invited' to US-Russia peace negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A senior Ukrainian Government source has said that Kyiv has not been invited to US-Russia peace negotiations in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

European leaders have yet to be invited to peace talks either, and will discuss the situation at an emergency summit arranged by French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

The Ukrainian source told the BBC that no delegation would be present at the Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Donald Trump, when asked about President Zelenskyy's presence at possible negotiations, insisted: "He will be involved".

The turbulent week of discussion came as leaders met at the Munich Security Conference to discuss peace in Europe.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who will attend the talks in Paris, said: “This is a once in a generation moment for our national security where we engage with the reality of the world today and the threat we face from Russia."

"It’s clear Europe must take a greater role in NATO as we work with the United States to secure Ukraine’s future and face down the threat we face from Russia. The UK will work to ensure we keep the US and Europe together."

"We cannot allow any divisions in the alliance to distract from the external enemies we face.”

On Sunday, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine told LBC the West must be united in boosting defence spending and supporting Ukraine if it wants peace.

Speaking to Iain Dale, Arseniy Yatsenyuk compared US Vice President JD Vance’s speech at the Munich defence summit to rhetoric espoused by Vladimir Putin as he pleaded with America to reaffirm its commitment to NATO and Ukraine.

It comes amid reports Sir Keir Starmer is set to overrule Rachel Reeves and announce an increase in defence spending.

“Things are going in the wrong direction right now,” Yatsenyuk said.

“The free world has to stay united but the latest speech by JD Vance resembles one given by war criminal Putin.

“Americans have to change their approach and the way they’ve decided to handle Ukrainian and European issues, which are actually the same.

“This is a huge challenge for the European Union, a huge challenge for Ukraine and a huge challenge for the United Kingdom and we have to face it,” he added.

“But, I believe this could be a wake-up call for the EU and lead them to a more strong, bold and clear-cut decision. And the summit being held in Paris can jumpstart this.”

Mr Yatsenyuk insisted that Europe can only have peace by investing heavily in defence.

Zelensky says he thinks Putin could be preparing war against Nato countries next year

It comes as US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia - Keith Kellogg - has said that Europe will not have a final say in the conflict's resolution.

When asked at the Munich Security Conference if Europe will be included in talks, Kellogg said: 'that is not going to happen'.

He added: "To my European friends, I would say: get into the debate, not by complaining that you might, yes or no, be at the table, but by coming up with concrete proposals, ideas, ramp up spending."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added: "I believe the time has come to create an armed forces of Europe. Money alone will not stop an enemy assault."It is not just about budgets, it is about people realising they need to defend their own home."