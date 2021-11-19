Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of murder after shooting two men at a Black Lives Matter protest

19 November 2021, 20:13

Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges
Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A US teenager has been found not guilty of the murder of two men and the attempted murder of a third man after pleading self-defence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After three-and-a-half days of deliberation, a jury unanimously found 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges.

The deadly shootings took place in Wisconsin during a night of protests over police violence against black people and sparked a national debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice.

Mr Rittenhouse was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle in Kenosha, and faced life in prison for the most serious offences.

He was 17 when he went to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, in what he said was an effort to protect property from rioters in the days after a black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white Kenosha police officer.

In a fast-moving series of clashes in the streets, Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.

Read more: Austria announces full lockdown and mandatory Covid jabs

Read more: 'It's absolutely fake news': Albanian Ambassador says 'no talks' with UK over migrants

During the trial the teenager testified he acted in self-defence, while prosecutors argued he provoked the violence calling him a "wannabe soldier" and a vigilante.

After hearing the verdict, Karen Bloom and John Huber, parents of Anthony Huber who died in the shooting, said: "We are heartbroken and angry that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in his criminal trial for the murder of our son Anthony Huber.

"There was no justice today for Anthony, or for Mr. Rittenhouse's other victims, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz.

"We did not attend the trial because we could not bear to sit in a courtroom and repeatedly watch videos of our son's murder, and because we have been subjected to many hurtful and nasty comments in the past year."

Read more: Double child killer Colin Pitchfork sent back to prison two months after release

Read more: Andrew Marr joins LBC in exclusive deal to get his 'own voice back'

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who faced criticism over his response to the Kenosha protests in 2020, announced last week that 500 members of the National Guard would stand ready for duty in Kenosha if needed.

Before the jury delivered their verdict, he urged the public to remain calm, writing on Twitter: "Regardless of the outcome in this case, I urge peace in Kenosha and across our state.

"I ask all those who choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights in every community to do so safely and peacefully."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The country made the announcement on Friday

Austria announces full lockdown and mandatory Covid jabs

Exclusive
The Albanian Ambassador has hit out at the Government and accused them of spreading "fake news"

'It's absolutely fake news': Albanian Ambassador says 'no talks' with UK over migrants

Ben Wallace and his counterpart in Ukraine said 'our governments have no desire to be adversarial, or seek in any way to strategically encircle or undermine the Russian Federation'.

UK agrees to sell missiles to Ukraine amid rising Russia tensions

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the film's script supervisor.

Alec Baldwin shooting: Script supervisor files lawsuit against actor over fatal incident

Ten people have now died as a result of the crowd surge

'Precious' boy, 9, becomes tenth person to die after Astroworld crowd surge

Austria has imposed a new lockdown for only unvaccinated people

Austria imposes tough new Covid lockdown just for unvaccinated people

Families gathered at the prison, which has been the scene of well over 100 deaths this year

Dozens killed in prison gang fight just weeks after it saw Ecuador's worst jail massacre

The tense stand off has proved fatal for migrants

Poland migrant clash: UK troops deploy as young man's body brings death toll to nine

Britney declared Friday "the best day ever".

'Best day ever': Britney Spears' conservatorship terminated after 13 years

Glen de Vries after the Blue Origin flight on 13 October.

Glen de Vries: Man who flew to space with William Shatner dies in plane crash

British troops have been deployed to Poland amid tensions over migrants on the Belarus border

British troops deploy to Poland's border as migrant confrontation with Russia worsens

Bharti Shahani was critically injured in the incident

22-year-old 'shining star' becomes ninth person to die after Astroworld crowd surge

Russian nuclear bombers overflew Belarus, which is accused of pushing thousands of migrants to the EU frontier

Russia sends nuclear bombers to Belarus as thousands of migrants mass at EU border

Aminata Diallo has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

French footballer arrested after 'attack' on teammate who shares same position

Harry continued his feud with the British press during a panel appearance

Prince Harry says Megxit is a misogynistic term aimed at Meghan

Daphna and Alexander Cardinale raised a baby for three months that was not theirs

Women give birth to each other's babies and raise them after fertility clinic mix-up

World News

See more World News

Hakuho's retirement marks the end of an era in the history of Sumo

Sumo great Hakuho retires age 36

1 month ago

Communist Party of India members protest against farm laws in Mumbai

India’s farmers renew protests, challenging Modi government

1 month ago

Cooling towers at a coal-fired power station in Nanjing in east China’s Jiangsu province

Factories and homes in China hit by power cuts

1 month ago

UK News

See more UK News

The Met Office have warned of a UK cold snap from Thursday next week

Chance of snow next week if Indian cyclones cause UK cold snap

1 hour ago

Colin Pitchfork has been sent back to prison

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork sent back to prison two months after release

2 hours ago

The Russians would be "foolish" not to be searching for the F35, The Times was told

UK races to retrieve F35 stealth jet amid fears Russia is looking for it

3 hours ago

Grant Shapps has said another group of Insulate Britain activists are being taken to court.

More Insulate Britain activists being taken to court, Grant Shapps confirms

4 hours ago

Rafiq's revelations have engulfed cricket

Azeem Rafiq's racism accusations shamed us all, we are truly sorry says English cricket

4 hours ago

Belarus has been accused of sending migrants to the EU's frontier in retaliation for sanctions

Migrant crisis: More British troops deploy to reinforce Poland border amid Russia standoff

6 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police