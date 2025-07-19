Several critical as more than 20 injured after vehicle 'ploughs into crowd in Los Angeles'

19 July 2025, 11:32 | Updated: 19 July 2025, 13:08

The incident happened on Santa Monica Boulevard, near Hollywood
The incident happened on Santa Monica Boulevard, near Hollywood. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

Several people have been critically injured after a vehicle reportedly drove into a crowd outside a nightclub in Los Angeles.

8-10 people are also in a serious condition, authorities have confirmed after the incident on Santa Monica Boulevard near West Hollywood on Saturday just before 2am.

More than 20 people have been affected, the LA Fire Department said.

So far it has not been confirmed what kind of vehicle was involved in the incident.

Pictures from the scene show a grey car on a pavement with debris strewn on the ground, and a large police presence.

More than 20 people have been affected. Picture: GOOGLE
Car ploughs into crowd in Los Angeles
Car ploughs into crowd in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

