Large 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Turkiye causing buildings to collapse

People conduct search and rescue operation after an earthquake in Balikesir, Turkiye. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A large 6.1 magnitude earthquake has shaken Turkiye's north-west region, causing around a dozen buildings to collapse.

The tremor took place at 7.53pm local time in the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir province, and was felt in the provinces of Manisa, İzmir, Uşak, and Bursa.

A total of 7 aftershocks with a magnitude above 3.0 have also been detected and field surveys of damage are underway.

At least two people were trapped in the debris of a collapsed building with four others rescued from separate debris.

Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu said on X that four people were being treated in hospital but none of them were in life-threatening condition, he said.

At least two people were trapped in the debris. Picture: Getty

Turkiye's Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management Authority posted on X: "Personnel and vehicles have been dispatched from the AFAD Provincial Directorates of Çanakkale, İzmir, Afyonkarahisar, Uşak, Bursa, Sakarya, Kütahya, Bilecik, Manisa, and Kocaeli to support search and rescue operations.

"The Türkiye Disaster Response Plan (TAMP) has been activated, and representatives of all disaster groups will convene at the AFAD Presidency Disaster and Emergency Management Centre.

"We extend our best wishes to the affected citizens.

"Developments are being monitored."

In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in the country and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in the country's south and south east.