Plane crash claims at least two lives as light aircraft smashes into a bus in Sao Paulo

At least two dead after the plane crashed in Sao Paulo. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

A plane crash in Brazil has claimed two lives after the light aircraft smashed into a bus while attempting an emergency landing on a street in Sao Paulo, local media report.

The light aircraft - a twin-engine Beech F90 King Air - crashed into vehicles on the on the busy Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, around 7.20am local time (10.20am UK time).

It went down in the Barra Funda neighbourhood on the city's west side.

A piece of the plane hit a bus, injuring one woman inside, while a motorcyclist was struck by another piece of wreckage, the local firefighter corps said in a statement.

Triste mas confirmado a queda de uma aeronave em São Paulo ! @OnDisasters pic.twitter.com/32LV7JqLY2 — Henrique Garcia (@luizhen95262129) February 7, 2025

Both are receiving medical care.

Images from local media showed the plane's fuselage and the bus on fire, with firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.

The plane was bound for Porto Alegre, in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

This story is being updated