Liverpool star Diogo Jota, 28, killed in car crash in Spain two weeks after getting married

3 July 2025, 09:21 | Updated: 3 July 2025, 10:59

Diogo Jota of Liverpool poses with the Premier League trophy, as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League in May
Diogo Jota of Liverpool poses with the Premier League trophy, as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League in May. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has died in car crash in Spain two weeks after his wedding day.

The forward died in a crash on the A-52 near the town of Zamora.

According to reports in Spain he was in the car with his brother Andre Silva, also a professional footballer who played for a team in the Portuguese second division, when the car veered off the road and burst into flames.

Who was Diogo Jota: Liverpool footballer dies aged 28

The crashed occurred on the A-52 in the province of Zamora, Spain
The crashed occurred on the A-52 in the province of Zamora, Spain. Picture: Bing Maps

Jota's brother, who plays for Liga Portugal 2 side Penafiel, also died in the crash.

Jota featured regularly in the World Cup and European championships and was part of the team that won the Nations League less than a month ago.

Read more: Who is Diogo Jota's childhood sweetheart wife Rute Cardoso as mother of their three children widowed after car crash

He was part of the current Portugal squad and was expected to be in next year’s World Cup.

Spain’s Guardia Civil said the Lamborghini suffered a tyre blowout while overtaking, and left the road before bursting into flames.

Police said: "The information we have so far is that the car, which was a Lamborghini, was in a road traffic accident and left the road due to a tyre blowout while overtaking.

"It was in the early hours, 00:30 BST, in the municipality of Cernadilla in the province of Zamora.

"The car caught on fire and the two occupants were killed."

Just nineteen hours ago on Instagram he posted a video of his wedding day, writing “A day we will never forget.”

Five days ago the couple posted a series of images of their wedding day. Alongside the pictures, Ms Cardosa wrote: “Sim, para sempre (Yes, forever)”.

The couple had been together since 2012 and have three children together.

The Liverpool star proposed to Ms Cardosa in July 2022 in a picturesque lakeside setting.

Portuguese press are reporting Diogo's brother got married last week.

Jota had only shared his wedding photos via Instagram 5 days ago
Jota had only shared his wedding photos via Instagram 5 days ago. Picture: Instagram

The region’s local council posted online: “Two young people died in an accident on the A-52 (Palacios de Sanabria). “The region’s del Puente Fire Station responded.

“The vehicle caught fire and the flames spread to surrounding vegetation.

Diogo Jota lifts the Premier League trophy at the end of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on May 25, 2025
Diogo Jota lifts the Premier League trophy at the end of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on May 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

“They were 28 and 26 years old. RIP.”

Emergency services confirmed: “The 1-1-2 Castilla y León operations room received several calls reporting a vehicle accident at Km. 65 of the A-52, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora.

He married Rute Cardoso two weeks ago
He married Rute Cardoso two weeks ago. Picture: Instagram

"A car was reported to have been involved in an accident and the vehicle was on fire," a statement read.

“1-1-2 notified the Zamora Traffic Police, the Zamora Provincial Council Fire Brigade, and the Sacyl Emergency Coordination Center (CCU) of this accident. 

“From there, a Medical Emergency Unit (UME) and the Primary Care Medical Staff (MAP) from the Mombuey Health Center were sent, who confirmed the death of two people on the scene.”

Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said on X: “The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured the name of Portugal, and his brother is unexpected and tragic.

"I leave the family my deepest condolences. It's a sad day for football and for national and international sport.”

The tragic news comes just two weeks after Jota married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso in Porto.

Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 from Wolverhampton for €44.7 million.

Tributes at Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool, in memory of Diogo Jota who has died at the age of 28.
Tributes at Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool, in memory of Diogo Jota who has died at the age of 28. Picture: Alamy

Since then, he has made 182 appearances, scoring 65 goals and providing 26 assists .

He won three titles with Liverpool: a Premier League title (2024-25), an FA Cup title (2021-22) , and a League Cup title (2021-22).

In a statement, the Portuguese Football Federation said it was “devastated” by their deaths.

“The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and André Silva, this morning, in Spain.

“Much more than an amazing player, with almost 50 caps for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all teammates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself.

“On my behalf, and on behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation, I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where, respectively, lined up the players.

“The Portuguese Football Federation has already asked UEFA for a minute's silence, this Thursday, before the match of our national team with Spain, in the women's European Championship.”

Liverpool FC said in a statement: "Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

"The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

"We will continue to provide them with our full support."

