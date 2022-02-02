Liz Truss savaged by Russia over 'stupidity and ignorance' in geography mix-up

By Emma Soteriou

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been mocked by Russia for showing "stupidity and ignorance" after mistaking the Baltic and Black Sea.

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman made the damning comments after Ms Truss said in an interview that the UK was providing support to "Baltic allies across the Black Sea".

Responding to the blunder on Facebook, Maria Zakharova said: "Ms Truss, your knowledge of history is nothing compared to your knowledge of geography.

"In order to 'protect the Baltic' we must act not through the Black Sea, but through the Baltic Sea.

"The Baltic States are called so because they are located exactly on the shores of this sea. And not the Black one.

"NATO in the Baltic (Ms Truss, just in case: Britain is NATO, and the Baltic is not just a brewery company), besides three Baltic members, there are also Poland, Germany and Denmark.

"It's scary to imagine how the head of the British Foreign Ministry is moving from a tank to an aircraft carrier to rescue the Baltic Sea from the Black Sea: sneaking through the Celtic Sea into the Mediterranean, using Bosphorus, and further through the Kerch Strait she will try to vanish."

In a further blow to Ms Truss, she added: "If someone needs to be saved from something, then it is the world from the stupidity and ignorance of Anglo-Saxon politicians.

"Something needs to be done about the geography of the Head of Foreign Office."

Ms Truss made her comments on Sunday Morning, while warning it was "highly likely" that Putin was looking to invade Ukraine.

She said: "That is why we're doing all we can through deterrence and diplomacy to urge him to desist.

"That's why we are strengthening our sanctions regime here in the United Kingdom.

"We're also supplying and offering extra support into our Baltic allies across the Black Sea, as well as supplying the Ukrainians with defensive weapons."

It comes after another senior Russian official claimed British diplomacy was "absolutely worthless".

Russia's deputy ambassador at the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, told Sky: "There is always room for diplomacy but, frankly, we don’t trust British diplomacy.

"I think in recent years British diplomacy has shown that it is absolutely worthless.

"I really don't want to offend anybody, especially my good friends, British diplomats, but really the results are nothing to boast about."

Boris Johnson visited Ukraine on Tuesday, holding talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky amid the ongoing tensions between the West and Russia.

It has been estimated that Russia has some 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, which Mr Johnson described as possibly the greatest act of hostility "towards the Ukraine in our lifetimes".

He pledged a further £88 million to help "build Ukraine's resilience and reduce reliance on Russian energy supplies".

Meanwhile, the US has sent around 2,000 troops to Poland and Germany, while 1,000 based in Germany will be moved to Romania as fears grow over a Russian invasion into Ukraine.

Boris Johnson has also been ridiculed in the east, with Russian state media saying he is "the most disliked, disrespected and ridiculed character in Britain".

TV station NTV added: "Even schoolchildren are laughing at him."

Another state-owned station - Russia 1 - accused the PM of causing "anti-Russian hysteria" to distract from "domestic problems".

However, the leader is still clinging on to his premiership over in the UK, fighting to stay in his role despite several calls - from both his own party and opposition parties - for him to resign over the ongoing Partygate scandal.