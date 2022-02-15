Breaking News

'We don't trust them': Foreign Sec fears Russia is plotting 'false flag' invasion

15 February 2022, 09:17 | Updated: 15 February 2022, 10:09

By Sophie Barnett

The Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned Russia could be plotting a "false flag" invasion of Ukraine "in the next few days", as she declared she doesn't trust Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast with Tom Swarbrick, Ms Truss said they fear a false flag operation, where the Russians "pretend that there has been provocation from Ukraine in order to justify an invasion".

Asked by Tom whether she thinks the Russians are reliable partners, Ms Truss said: "What we are hearing from them, in terms of the rhetoric, is very different from what they are actually doing.

"Stationing 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border is undoubtedly threatening and yet they claim they are under a security threat. That simply is incredible."

"So they are fundamentally unreliable?" Tom asked the minister.

"I do not trust what they have said," she replied.

"There have been numerous occasions where we've seen, as I've said, false flag incidents set up by the Russians. We very much fear a false flag incident in the next few days, where the Russians pretend that there has been provocation from Ukraine in order to justify an invasion."

Read more: United we stand: PM and Biden in last push for peace amid Russia's invasion threat

Read more: 'Why side with Russia?': David Lammy grills Stop the War Coalition co-founder on Ukraine

Her comments come as Russia's defence ministry says some troops positioned on the border with Ukraine are returning to their bases.

"Units of the Southern and Western Military Districts, which have accomplished their missions, are boarding trains and trucks and will head for their garrisons later today. Some units will join military convoys and will perform self-propelled marches," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

But large-scale drills across the country continue, Interfax news agency said.

The news broke while Ms Truss was being interviewed by Tom.

She told him she had not seen the reports and "would need to see more details to understand if that has any major implications".

Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee later today to consider the latest developments as hopes rise that diplomacy may still avert war.

Read more: Djokovic would 'miss Wimbledon rather than get Covid jab' but denies being anti-vax

Read more: Religious sect ordered to pay Scottish abuse victim record breaking £1.4million damages

The Prime Minister held talks with US President Joe Biden on Monday where they agreed a "crucial window for diplomacy" remained open, while Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign policy chief Sergei Lavrov have also agreed to continue down the path of negotiations.

A Downing Street source said there was "some hope" that diplomacy could work and Russia could step back.

But Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stressed the threat of an invasion remained as she confirmed some British embassy staff had moved out of the capital Kyiv to Lviv in western Ukraine, further away from the troops massing on the Russian side of the border.

The US has closed its Kyiv embassy and moved remaining staff to its mission in Lviv, but Ms Truss said the UK would retain a presence in the capital.

One possible path out of the crisis could come in the form of reassurances to Russia about the timeline for Ukraine's future Nato membership - one of the concerns highlighted by Mr Putin's administration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Nato membership was "like a dream" but "we don't know when it will happen".

Read more: 'You'll be met with force not flowers': Ukrainian diplomat's stark warning to Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who met Mr Zelensky on Monday and was holding talks with Mr Putin on Tuesday, said Ukraine joining the Nato alliance was "practically not on the agenda".

The Prime Minister cut short a planned overnight stay in Cumbria on Monday, instead returning to Downing Street to chair Tuesday's Cobra meeting.

He received a briefing on Monday from the UK's intelligence chiefs, who presented the latest information on the Russian military build-up.

The UK and Western allies have warned that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be met with an unprecedented package of sanctions.

That could include shutting down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline intended to carry gas from Russia to Germany, although Mr Scholz has been reluctant to explicitly commit to that despite Mr Biden's insistence it could not go ahead if troops invaded Ukraine.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Ukraine Tensions

Hopes rise for Ukraine deal as ‘some Russian troops return to bases’

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

Surge in cases overwhelms Hong Kong’s bid to contain Covid-19

Djokovic, who was detained in a hotel before being deported from Melbourne, has said he is not anti-vaccine

Djokovic would 'miss Wimbledon rather than get Covid jab' but denies being anti-vax

UKRAINE Russia

Russia and West suggest hope remains of Ukraine agreement

A construction crane that was climbed by a father of a Parkland shooting victim at 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest across the street from the White House

Parkland victim’s father scales crane near White House

Former Honduras president Juan Orlando Hernandez

US asks Honduras to arrest and extradite former president Juan Hernandez

Craig Greenberg

Democratic mayoral candidate ‘shaken but safe’ after gunman fires at close range

Virus Outbreak Canadian Truckers

Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end Canada’s truck protests

Donald Trump

Trump financial statements not reliable, says accounting firm

Jared Isaacman

Billionaire who flew on SpaceX last year going back into orbit

Blast scene

Children among seven to die in explosion in French apartment building

Romania NATO Chief

Where do diplomatic efforts to resolve Ukraine impasse stand?

Sergei Lavrov

Kremlin ready for more talks with West over Ukraine tensions

Whoopi Goldberg (Archive/PA)

Whoopi Goldberg back on The View following ban over Holocaust comments

The terracotta Sarcophagus Of The Spouses is displayed (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

Terracotta lovers still in tender embrace after 2,500 years

Aung San Suu Kyi (Peter Dejong/AP)

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi goes on trial over ‘election fraud’

World News

See more World News

Pence Electoral Votes

Trump wrong in saying vice president could overturn election: Pence

10 days ago

Michael Avenatti Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing Trump book cash from Stormy Daniels

10 days ago

Rescuers were seen at the Rettenbach glacier near Soelden, where another avalanche happened earlier on Friday.

Five people killed and one injured following avalanche in Austrian Alps

10 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

Pay and employment are on the up but they are struggling to keep up with the cost of living crisis

UK wages rise 4.3 per cent but still lag behind soaring cost of living

31 mins ago

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid has admitted racism is a problem in the country's largest force.

Top Met cop admits some officers are racist in the under-fire force

50 mins ago

Schools have been given advice to be more gender neutral

Scrap use of 'Sir' and 'Miss' and adopt gender-neutral language, teachers told

4 hours ago

A religious sect has been ordered to pay a Scottish abuse victim almost £1.4 million in damages

Religious sect ordered to pay Scottish abuse victim record breaking £1.4million damages

10 hours ago

David Lammy questioned whether the UK government had been "too weak" in their response to Russia

West 'should have done more' to stop Putin over last 20 years, says David Lammy

11 hours ago

Oliver Dowden dubbed "woke" ideology as a "dangerous form of decadence"

Tory chairman says 'painful woke psychodrama' is weakening democracy in the west

12 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police