At least three people killed in 'horrific incident' at Los Angeles sheriff training facility

Biscailuz Center Academy Training. Picture: Google Earth

By Shannon Cook

At least three people killed in 'horrific incident' at Los Angeles sheriff training facility.

The US Attorney General confirmed the news.

The explosion happened at the Biscailuz Center Academy Training, NBC reported.

The incident was reported at around 7.30am local time (3.30pm UK time).

Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X: "I just spoke to @USAttyEssayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles.

"Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed."

In another post on X, Ms Bondi wrote: "I just spoke with @LACoSheriff Luna. We have @FBI and @ATFHQ agents on the ground to support."

I just spoke to @USAttyEssayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles.



Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 18, 2025

Aerial footage from local channel KABC-TV indicates the explosion may have happened in a parking lot filled with sheriff patrol cars and box trucks.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office said in a post on X: "The Governor's Office of Emergency Services is in contact with the Sheriff's Department and closely monitoring the situation, and has offered full state assistance."

The explosion reportedly happened at the Biscailuz Center Academy Training. Picture: Alamy