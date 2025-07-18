Breaking News

At least three people killed in 'horrific incident' at Los Angeles sheriff training facility

18 July 2025, 17:11 | Updated: 18 July 2025, 17:36

Biscailuz Center Academy Training.
Biscailuz Center Academy Training. Picture: Google Earth

By Shannon Cook

At least three people killed in 'horrific incident' at Los Angeles sheriff training facility.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The US Attorney General confirmed the news.

The explosion happened at the Biscailuz Center Academy Training, NBC reported.

The incident was reported at around 7.30am local time (3.30pm UK time).

Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X: "I just spoke to @USAttyEssayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles.

"Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed."

In another post on X, Ms Bondi wrote: "I just spoke with @LACoSheriff Luna. We have @FBI and @ATFHQ agents on the ground to support."

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.

Aerial footage from local channel KABC-TV indicates the explosion may have happened in a parking lot filled with sheriff patrol cars and box trucks.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office said in a post on X: "The Governor's Office of Emergency Services is in contact with the Sheriff's Department and closely monitoring the situation, and has offered full state assistance."

The explosion reportedly happened at the Biscailuz Center Academy Training.
The explosion reportedly happened at the Biscailuz Center Academy Training. Picture: Alamy
Biscailuz Regional Training Center in Monterey Park, California.
Biscailuz Regional Training Center in Monterey Park, California. Picture: Alamy

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Russian President Vladimir Putin

UK sanctions Russian spies at heart of Putin's regime over ‘campaign to destabilise Europe’

x

Daredevil Felix Baumgartner ‘died in mid air’ before crashing into hotel worker in front of horrified witnesses

Shortly before his death, the sporting sensation posted a video to social media showing himself paragliding in circles over a field.

Daredevil Felix Baumgartner dies in paragliding crash in Italy

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Russia could launch 'preventative strikes' on the West if 'necessary', Putin ally warns

Wounded Palestinians, including Father Jebrail Romanelli, are brought to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after an Israeli attack targeted the Holy Family Church in eastern Gaza City.

Two worshippers dead after Israeli tank fire hits church in Gaza as Pope Leo calls for immediate ceasefire

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is thought to have been suffering from mental health problems

Air India captain 'cut off' fuel before fatal crash, US officials say

Wilawan Emsawat has been arrested for allegedly having sex with monks and blackmailing them

Thai woman filmed herself having sex with Buddhist monks and blackmailed them

A few houses sit on a grassy area with mountain ranges in the background

Tsunami warning issued following 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Alaska

Shocking footage showed the stage at the iconic European dance festival in Boom, Belgium, engulfed in flames on Wednesday afternoon

Tomorrowland main stage destroyed by fire hours before festival start

As the news reporter is presenting - a huge explosion is captured erupting in the background.

Moment Israeli airstrike blasts Syria military HQ on live TV as news reporter flees in terror

Smoke billows following Israeli strikes near the Syrian army and defence ministry headquarters in Damascus.

Israel warns 'painful blows will come' as it ramps up strikes on Syria and sends more troops to the border

A volcano in Iceland has erupted, leading to evacuations.

Iceland volcano erupts for 12th time since 2021, prompting evacuations from iconic Blue Lagoon spa

A man and a woman smile at the camera

Ghislaine Maxwell could use ‘government misconduct’ to challenge imprisonment

Thousands of starving Palestinians flock to an aid distribution centre in order to receive food package.

At least 19 die in crowd crush near Gaza aid distribution centre, says US and Israel-backed aid group

Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Taliban claims it has had the 'kill list' for years and is hunting down Afghans named

Bradley Murdoch, the killer of British backpacker Peter Falconio has died after being moved to palliative care last month.

The killer of backpacker Peter Falconio has died without revealing the location of the Briton's remains

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jess Glynne usually closes her shows with Hold My Hand, which has become her signature song

Fans chant 'nothing beats a Jet2 holiday' at Jess Glynne concert

Jayden, who was a passenger on the bus and was treated for a suspected broken collarbone, with his mum, Kim outside Minehead Middle Schoo

'I remember climbing out': Pupil opens up about horror Somerset coach crash as boy, 10, dead
The collection is called Let the Light In and features a painting of a rose for his daughter, the Nosferatu actress Lily-Rose Depp.

Johnny Depp self-portrait to go on sale alongside artwork dedicated to his daughter Lily-Rose Depp
LBC spent time with the team keeping motorists safe on the M6

Keeping the motorways moving: Behind the scenes with National Highways’ traffic officers

The first needle-free emergency treatment for anaphylaxis - in the form of a nasal spray, which has been approved for emergency treatment

First emergency nasal spray for anaphylaxis approved for use

People cross the street near billboards advertising the new "Superman" film in Times Square

Superman faces fight for box office

A mural of former England football manager Sam Allardyce

Mystery artwork of former England boss eating chips appears in town centre

Memorial Service Is Held For Former Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd

Britain and its people are not safe, former Nato chief warns Parliament

World News

See more World News

Donald Trump has insisted the attacks 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear programme

Iran could produce enriched uranium in a 'matter of months', says UN nuclear watchdog chief

19 days ago

A shark warning sign placed on the beach at Manly, Sydney, Australia.

Teen airlifted to hospital after being 'seriously injured' in shark attack at popular beach

19 days ago

Nearly eight months of almost daily anti-corruption demonstrations have shaken the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic

Dozens arrested as 140,000 flood Belgrade in massive anti-government protests

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News