US prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Luigi Mangione in healthcare boss murder case

1 April 2025, 16:20 | Updated: 1 April 2025, 16:36

Luigi Mangione is facing the death penalty for the shooting of United healthcare CEO Brian Thompson
Luigi Mangione is facing the death penalty for the shooting of United healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

US prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement that she had directed federal prosecutors to seek the penalty for the "premeditated, cold-blooded assassination".

One of the federal charges against Mangione, murder through use of a firearm, makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

US prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Luigi Mangione who is accused of fatally shooting the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City and leading authorities on a five-day search
US prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Luigi Mangione who is accused of fatally shooting the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City and leading authorities on a five-day search. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to state murder and other charges after killing of United Healthcare CEO

Read More: Family of Luigi Mangione break silence after 26-year-old charged with murder of health insurance boss

In the statement, Bondi said: "Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson -- an innocent man and father of two young children -- was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America.

"After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again."

Mangione is accused of gunning down Thompson outside a Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan as the CEO headed to an investors conference on Dec. 4.

He was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the murder.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state charges.He hasn’t entered a plea to federal charges. He is due back in federal court on April 18.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Emergency services at the scene after an explosion at a building thought to be a gas leak, in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia, in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Scottish tourist dies after sustaining severe burns in Rome gas explosion that destroyed three-storey hotel

Five Israelis have been cleared after the court ruled the British woman's testimony was not credible

Five tourists accused of gang raping British woman in Ayia Napa hotel cleared after charges dropped

An areal view of the volcanic eruption near the town of Grindavik, on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland

Volcanic eruption forces evacuations in Iceland

Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live' by doctors

Jeffrey Epstein victim and Prince Andrew accuser issues fresh statement after being given 'four days to live'

President of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) parliamentary group Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen vows to fight election ban after embezzlement conviction

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

White House says 'Signal chat case is closed' insisting issue has been 'dealt with'

A Taliban security personnel stands guard.

Taliban ask Russia to lift ban on terrorist organisation

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) shakes hands with Finland's President Alexander Stubb

'The UK is back': Finnish president praises Starmer's leadership announcing two nations are 'tied hip-to-hip on Nato'

Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live' by doctors

Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live'

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been found guilty of misappropriating EU funds

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen jailed for four years and banned from politics after embezzlement trial

Uday Nasser Al Rabay

Protester 'kidnapped, killed and dumped on doorstep' after demonstrating against Hamas in rare protests

Zelenskyy faces 'big, big problems' if he backs out of mineral deal with US, Trump has warned.

Zelenskyy faces 'big, big problems' if he backs out of mineral deal with US, warns Trump

A Buddhist monk walks near Maharmyatmuni pagoda in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Mandalay, central Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Number of dead could reach 10,000, experts say, as fresh earthquake hits Myanmar

Donald Trump has said he's 'very angry' with Putin for Zelenskyy criticism

Donald Trump says he's 'very angry' with Putin after Russian leader calls for Zelenskyy to step down

Tonga residents were urged to get to higher ground after the earthquake

Huge earthquake hits near Tonga in Pacific Ocean

The Kremlin has warned that a ceasefire in Ukraine may not be this year

Ukraine ceasefire 'may not come into effect this year', Kremlin says, as Russian forces kill two in hospital bombing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rebel energy goes bust.

Energy firm Rebel Energy goes bust, leaving 80,000 customers without a supplier

Birmingham bin strikes have been on going since January 2025

Birmingham bin strike: Why are they striking and why have they declared a major incident?

Sainsbury's supermarket recalls chocolate bar.

Major supermarket urgently recalls chocolate bar over fears it contains 'fragments of metal'
s

Man 'carrying gun' shot dead after 'half hour stand-off' with police at railway station

The couple said they had previously been banned from entering Cowley Hill Primary School, in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.

Police chief defends arresting parents in school WhatsApp row but says it could have been ‘lower key’
c

Houses destroyed after tractor pulling farm slurry smashes into street

Santander customer's fury after bank 'refused to let him withdraw £2,500 to buy his son a motorbike'

Santander customer's fury after bank 'refused to let him withdraw £2,500' of his own money

Jason, 36, was due to fly home from his holiday in Alicante on Saturday

Mystery of Brit who vanished on stag do after leaving Spanish airport - as friends fly out to join search

World News

See more World News

BRITAIN-UKRAINE-DIPLOMACY-POLITICS-DEFENCE

'Coalition of the willing': Starmer hosts Ukraine peace summit as PM urges Putin to 'come to the negotiating table'

17 days ago

Melbourne, Australia. 15th Mar, 2025. Lando Norris of McLaren celebrates taking pole position during Qualifying at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Victoria, Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Lando Norris takes pole in Australia GP qualifying - as Lewis Hamilton trails in eighth on Ferrari debut

17 days ago

Merritt Island, Florida, USA. 14th Mar, 2025. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Crew-10 astronauts lifts off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Mar. 14.

SpaceX rocket finally launches to bring two stranded NASA astronauts back to earth after nine months

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News