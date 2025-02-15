Macron calls emergency summit with European leaders as they're 'excluded' from Russia-Ukraine peace talks

French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

French President Emmanuel Macron has called an emergency summit with European leaders as 'Europe is excluded' from Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

The summit will be held in Paris tomorrow, where European leaders will discuss their 'exclusion' from the peace negotiations, says Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said there is "no time to lose".

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, he said: "Europe urgently needs its own plan of action concerning Ukraine and our security, or else other global players will decide about our future. Not necessarily in line with our own interest.

"This plan must be prepared now.

Tusk added: "I believe the time has come to create an armed forces of Europe. Money alone will not stop an enemy assault.

"It is not just about budgets, it is about people realizing they need to defend their own home."

This comes as US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, 80, has said that Europe will not have a final say in the conflict's resolution.

When asked if Europe will be included in talks, at the Munich Security Conference, Kellogg said 'that is not going to happen'.

He said: "And to my European friends, I would say: get into the debate, not by complaining that you might, yes or no, be at the table, but by coming up with concrete proposals, ideas, ramp up [defense] spending."

Munich Security Council chairman Christoph Heusgen welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: Getty

President Zelenskyy said: "Decisions about Europe are made in Europe."

Referencing Trump's plan to meet with President Putin, he continued: "Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement, and the same rule should apply to all of Europe,

"A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table. That says a lot.

"The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had."

President of Ukraine at talk Defiance and Diplomacy: Prospects for Ukraine’s Future at the 61st Munich Security Conference. Picture: Alamy

Earlier today, it was announced that two senior US officials are initiating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

According to NBC News, two sources familiar with the matter reported that special envoy Steve Witkoff, and national security adviser Mike Waltz are heading to Saudi Arabia for peace talks.

On Wednesday, Trump said there was an agreement to begin negotiations, after speaking to both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Following his phone call with Putin, Trump posted on Truth Social: "We both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine."

Zelenskyy wrote on X that he has a "meaningful conversation" with Trump to discuss "opportunities to achieve peace".

He added that the main issue was to "not allow everything to go according to Putin's plan", after Trump said it was unlikely that Ukraine would claim all of its land back from Russia's occupation.

It comes after US president Donald Trump said he would begin negotiations with Putin to resolve the war 'soon'.