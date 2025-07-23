Macrons sue far-right podcaster Candace Owens over false claims Brigitte was born male

23 July 2025, 23:03

TOPSHOT-VIETNAM-FRANCE-DIPLOMACY
The Macrons have filed a defamation suit in the US state of Delaware. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron have filed a US defamation lawsuit against right-wing podcaster for spreading false claims about the French First Lady's gender identity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Owens, 36, has inflamed a baseless conspiracy theory that Ms Macron, 72, was born a man to her millions of followers on various social media sites, including in an eight-part YouTube series called Becoming Brigitte.

On Wednesday, the Macrons began legal proceedings against Owens in the US state of Delaware for perpetuating 'outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions'.

Claiming Owens' actions have resulted in 'substantial economic damages' and caused 'tremendous damage' , the couple are suing for 22 counts of defamation, false light, and defamation by implication.

Owens appeared to respond to news of the lawsuit on Instagram by reposting a picture of the Macrons with the caption: "I will be coming for this wig today. Stay tuned".

Read more: Macron, monarchy and the modern pomp of diplomacy – why state visits are Britain’s soft touch in a hard world

Read more: Macron says Brits were 'sold a lie' over Brexit as 'one in, one out' migrants deal unveiled

"Candace" Hosted By Candace Owens
The suit claims Candace Owens launched into 'a relentless year-long campaign of defamation'. Picture: Getty

The Macrons' suit alleges Owens was the first person to spread the malicious claims about Mrs Macron to the US media and an international audience.

"Every time the Macrons leave their home, they do so knowing that countless people have heard, and many believe, these vile fabrications," the complaint said according to CNN.

"It is invasive, dehumanising, and deeply unjust."

They also claim Owens has profited from merchandise relating to the conspiracy theory.

In 2024, Owens said she would 'stake [her] entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man'

The Macrons' lawyer Tom Clare claimed this spiralled into 'a relentless year-long campaign of defamation' against the couple.

The lawsuit said that the Macrons sought restrictions from Owens, including other false claims they are blood relatives and Mr Macron, 47, was installed in the office by a covert CIA plot.

But despite giving 'her every opportunity to back away from these claims', the complaint claims she refused and instead 'mocked them and used them as additional fodder for her frenzied fan base'.

GERMANY-FRANCE-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY
The Macrons said Candace Owens' false claims were 'dehumanising'. Picture: Getty

In a separate lawsuit in September 2024, Mrs Macron won a defamation case against two French women who alleged she had once been a man called Jean-Michel.

They were ordered to pay thousands of euros in damages but the conviction was overturned this year in the Paris Appeals Court as they argued the mistake was made in 'good faith'.

In March 2024, Mr Macron spoke in Paris about the emotional impact of 'the false information and fabricated stories'.

“People end up believing them, and it disrupts your life, even in your most private moments,” he added.

LBC has contacted Candace Owens for comment.

