'One dead' following 'gunfire outside Vienna synagogue'

2 November 2020, 19:59 | Updated: 2 November 2020, 20:24

LBC BREAKING
LBC BREAKING. Picture: Global

By Kate Buck

One person is believed to have died after gunfire was heard outside a synagogue in Vienna.

Officers are urging the public to stay away from InnnerenStadt where the incident is currently taking place.

Local news reports have claimed one person has died.

Austrian journalist Thomas Mayar said: 'One dead and several injured in an attack on the synagogue in Seitenstettengasse in the center of Vienna, says the Ministry of the Interior. Large-scale police operation. Stay in the houses. Shots on Schwedenplatz.' 

Several people are understood to have been injured following "several exchanges of fire".

Police say shots were fired shortly after 8pm local time (1900 GMT).

A tweet from the local police force said: "Around #InnnerenStadt there were several exchanges of fire. There are several injured people.

"We are on duty with all possible forces. Please avoid all public places in the city."

More to follow...

