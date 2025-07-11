Blow for holidaymakers in Mallorca as tourists slapped with swimming ban and popular beaches forced to close

Palma, Spain. 18th May, 2025. On a day with temperatures around 29 degrees, slightly higher than usual for this time of year, people swim and sunbathe on the beach of Cala Major on Palma in Mallorca. Credit: Clara Margais/dpa/Alamy Live News
A swimming ban has been issued at a number of beaches in Majorca, Spain. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Mallorca has issued a swimming ban for tourists and residents at a popular hot holiday spot.

Palma City Council was forced to close three of its beaches on Thursday morning after a freak storm and heavy rained caused damage.

The beaches have been seen flying a red flag - signalling that swimming has been banned due to unsafe sea conditions like strong currents, oversized waves or other hazards.

Beach goers heading to Cala Major, Can Pere Antoni and Platja de Palma have been barred from swimming in the sea.

The heavy rainfall has historically led to a problematic mix of rainwater and sewage spilling into the sea, reports Birmingham Live.

The city council said in a statement that they hoped to open the beaches to swimming again as soon as possible.

Platja de Palma, Majorca, Mediterranean Sea, Balearic Islands, Spain, Southern Europe
Platja de Palma, Majorca. Picture: Alamy

The unfortunate ban comes as Mallorca sent out a rare warning as the island faces heatwave conditions.

Temperatures across the European Union and the UK have soared since Thursday.

Can Pere Antoni Beach in Palma de Mallorca
Can Pere Antoni Beach in Palma de Mallorca. Picture: Getty

Last month, parts of Spain were placed under a severe weather warning as temperatures climbed to 40C.

People in Spain were advised to ‘remain indoors as much as possible’ and avoid any strenuous outdoor activities.

The hot weather claimed the life of one tourist who succumbed to heatstroke in Mallorca.

The extreme heat was attributed to a blast of hot air heading north from Africa.

Temperatures in Spain hit 40C
Temperatures in Spain hit 40C last month. Picture: Windy.com

