Blow for holidaymakers in Mallorca as tourists slapped with swimming ban and popular beaches forced to close

A swimming ban has been issued at a number of beaches in Majorca, Spain. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Mallorca has issued a swimming ban for tourists and residents at a popular hot holiday spot.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Palma City Council was forced to close three of its beaches on Thursday morning after a freak storm and heavy rained caused damage.

The beaches have been seen flying a red flag - signalling that swimming has been banned due to unsafe sea conditions like strong currents, oversized waves or other hazards.

Beach goers heading to Cala Major, Can Pere Antoni and Platja de Palma have been barred from swimming in the sea.

The heavy rainfall has historically led to a problematic mix of rainwater and sewage spilling into the sea, reports Birmingham Live.

The city council said in a statement that they hoped to open the beaches to swimming again as soon as possible.

Platja de Palma, Majorca. Picture: Alamy

The unfortunate ban comes as Mallorca sent out a rare warning as the island faces heatwave conditions.

Temperatures across the European Union and the UK have soared since Thursday.

Read more: Wimbledon tells fans to take time out of sun after Centre Court emergencies

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham unfollows his brothers despite appearing to offer an olive branch in family feud

Can Pere Antoni Beach in Palma de Mallorca. Picture: Getty

Last month, parts of Spain were placed under a severe weather warning as temperatures climbed to 40C.

People in Spain were advised to ‘remain indoors as much as possible’ and avoid any strenuous outdoor activities.

The hot weather claimed the life of one tourist who succumbed to heatstroke in Mallorca.

The extreme heat was attributed to a blast of hot air heading north from Africa.