'Make Europe Great Again': Far-right European political leaders praise Trump at Madrid meeting

8 February 2025, 21:18

'Make Europe Great Again' Rally In Madrid
'Make Europe Great Again' Rally In Madrid. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Far-right European political leaders have praised Donald Trump at a meeting in Madrid.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Far-right European political leaders met in Madrid, hosted by the Spanish far-right party, Vox.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, French National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen, Italy's deputy premier Matteo Salvini and Netherlands' PVV party founder Geert Wilders were all in attendance.

They said they wanted to "Make Europe Great Again".

Mr Orban said that Donald Trump's presidency has "changed the world in just a few weeks. Yesterday we were heretics, today we're mainstream".

2,000 supports waved Spanish flags, while speeches were made by the leaders.

They rallied against immigration and "wokeism".

References to a "Reconquista" were frequently made - a medieval military campaign by European Christian kingdoms, against Muslim kingdoms.

Viktor Orban in Madrid.
Viktor Orban in Madrid. Picture: Getty

Read more: Protesters clash with police as thousands rally outside proposed site for new Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ in London

Read more: Hundreds gather for memorial march after 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose stabbed to death at school in Sheffield

Trump's threat to place high tariffs on the EU were downplayed, with German and Spanish leaders claiming EU taxes are a larger threat to their economies.

Marine Le Pen said that the leaders in attendance "are the only ones that can talk with the new Trump administration."

Spain's Socialist Party, in reaction to the event, said: "They won't succeed in making their black-and-white world view prevail in this country."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Freed Palestinian prisoners are greeted by a crowd as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Emotional scenes in West Bank and Gaza as Palestinians reunited with their families after release from Israeli prisons

Israeli hostage reunited with his family.

Emotional moment Israeli hostages reunite with families after being paraded on stage by Hamas

Police officers hold back protesters trying to block the road at the rally.

Protesters clash with police as thousands rally outside proposed site for new Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ in London

Hollyoaks star and country singer thought to be son of British couple shot dead in French villa ‘by UK gangsters’

Hollyoaks star breaks silence over death of mum found dead in French villa with her husband

The Government has ordered Apple to allow it to access encrypted files uploaded to the cloud by any Apple user worldwide, it has been reported.

UK Government orders Apple to give it access to users’ encrypted data in 'unprecedented attack on privacy'

The wreckage of the small commuter plane that crashed in western Alaska has been found

Missing Alaska Bering Air plane found with all 10 people on board confirmed dead

Hollyoaks star and country singer thought to be son of British couple shot dead in French villa ‘by UK gangsters’

Hollyoaks star and country singer thought to be son of British couple shot dead in French villa ‘by UK gangsters’

Israeli hostages Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami have been released

'We won't gloss over the shocking scenes', warns Netanyahu as three freed by Hamas paraded on stage

Harry and Meghan at the 2023 Invictus Games

Meghan to join Prince Harry at Invictus Games in Canada

President Trump Hosts Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba At The White House

Donald Trump slams brakes on some China tariffs in third trade war U-turn

A British man found dead with his wife inside their isolated French villa

British couple found dead in French villa named as fears former organised crime financial investigator was 'murdered'

At least two dead after the plane crashed in Sao Paulo

Plane crash claims at least two lives as light aircraft smashes into a bus in Sao Paulo

The Bering Air Caravan was heading from Unalakleet to Nome

Search under way as Bering Air plane carrying 10 people disappears while flying over Alaska

A British couple was reportedly found dead by a neighbour in Les Pesquiès, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue.

British couple found dead inside 'isolated' French villa in 'feared burglary gone wrong'

Inga Gehricke, five, went missing following a family barbecue in Germany back in 2015.

Police launch fresh search efforts for missing girl linked to prime Madeleine McCann suspect

A utility firm has admitted its equipment started one of the LA fires last month.

California utility says its equipment likely sparked fire that raged through LA

Latest News

See more Latest News

Daisy the Labrador.

Stolen dog reunited with family after seven years

Irish boxer John Cooney.

Boxer dies from a brain bleed, from injury during championship fight

Kanye West.

Rapper Kanye West advertises t-shirt featuring a Nazi swastika, after 'antisemitic rampage' on X
Andrew Gwynne.

Minister sacked after posting he hoped 'pensioner who didn’t vote labour would die' in WhatsApp group
Police officers hold back protesters trying to block the road.

Two arrested as protesters clash with police outside proposed site for new Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ in London
Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'She's terrible': Trump takes swipe at Meghan, but will not deport Prince Harry

Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Bebe King.

'She was grateful for life': parents of Southport stabbing victims pay tribute to their children
The father of the Huszti sisters has said he believes his daughters were "kidnapped" and "cruelly killed"

Heartbroken father of sisters found dead in River Dee believes they were 'lured to their death'

World News

See more World News

Trump Inauguration

A look at false and misleading claims Trump made during his inaugural address

19 days ago

Melania's hat blocked Trump from kissing her cheek

Donald Trump and Melania share awkward air kiss during inauguration as huge hat keeps president at bay

19 days ago

Sir Keir Starmer has been among the world leaders to congratulate Donald Trump

Keir Starmer among world leaders to congratulate Trump on becoming 47th US President

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News