'Make Europe Great Again': Far-right European political leaders praise Trump at Madrid meeting

'Make Europe Great Again' Rally In Madrid. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Far-right European political leaders have praised Donald Trump at a meeting in Madrid.

Far-right European political leaders met in Madrid, hosted by the Spanish far-right party, Vox.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, French National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen, Italy's deputy premier Matteo Salvini and Netherlands' PVV party founder Geert Wilders were all in attendance.

They said they wanted to "Make Europe Great Again".

Mr Orban said that Donald Trump's presidency has "changed the world in just a few weeks. Yesterday we were heretics, today we're mainstream".

2,000 supports waved Spanish flags, while speeches were made by the leaders.

They rallied against immigration and "wokeism".

References to a "Reconquista" were frequently made - a medieval military campaign by European Christian kingdoms, against Muslim kingdoms.

Viktor Orban in Madrid. Picture: Getty

Trump's threat to place high tariffs on the EU were downplayed, with German and Spanish leaders claiming EU taxes are a larger threat to their economies.

Marine Le Pen said that the leaders in attendance "are the only ones that can talk with the new Trump administration."

Spain's Socialist Party, in reaction to the event, said: "They won't succeed in making their black-and-white world view prevail in this country."