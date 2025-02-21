Breaking News

Man seriously injured in stabbing at Berlin Holocaust Memorial as police hunt suspect

Police officers work at the scene where a person was stabbed near the memorial of the murdered jews of Europe in Berlin. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A man has been seriously wounded in a stabbing at Berlin's Holocaust Memorial.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man was seriously injured after being stabbed with a sharp object at Berlin's Holocaust memorial at around 6 pm on Friday, Tagesspiegel newspaper reports.

Police have sealed off an area near Berlin's US embassy and continue to search for anyone involved in the incident.

The injured man has been taken to hospital, police said.

Read more: Ukraine has 'no cards left to play' Trump claims as he slams Starmer for 'doing nothing' to end Russia's war

Police officers work at the cordoned off scene where a person was stabbed in Berlin. Picture: Getty

"At around 18:00 local time (17:00 GMT), a man was seriously injured by an unknown person," German police wrote on X.

"The injured man was taken to hospital," the statement added.

"Rescue workers are on site caring for several people who witnessed the events."

The suspect in the attack remains at large and no details have been given of a possible motive.

The memorial first opened in 2005 and is made up of more than 2,700 concrete slabs of varying heights paying tribute to the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

This is a breaking story, more follows...