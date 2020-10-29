Man shot dead in French city of Avignon after threatening police 'with handgun'

29 October 2020, 11:38 | Updated: 29 October 2020, 11:42

A man has reportedly been shot dead in Avignon
A man has reportedly been shot dead in Avignon. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

An armed man who threatened police in the French city of Avignon has been shot dead.

The incident took place just hours after a man stormed into a church in Nice, leaving three dead.

The man was shot dead at around 11.15am today in the city in the south east of France. According to local reports he threatened police with a handgun. Officers opened fire with non-lethal weaponry which failed to subdue him before opening fire with handguns, reports outlet Le Figaro.

This morning three died in the knife attack at the church in Nice.

The suspected attacker was shot and arrested after killing worshippers at the Notre Dame Church.

A terrorism investigation is under way.

Images on French media showed the neighbourhood locked down and surrounded by police and emergency vehicles.

France is under alert for Islamic extremist acts amid tensions over caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Mohammed published by satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, and after two other recent attacks in France with links to the cartoons.

Less than two weeks ago, an attacker decapitated a French middle school teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammed for a class on free speech.

Those caricatures were published by Charlie Hebdo and cited by the men who gunned down the newspaper's editorial meeting in 2015.

World News

See more World News

France Attack

Terror probe launched after three killed by knifeman at church in France

20 mins ago

Vietnam Asia Typhoon

Dozens dead after Vietnam hit by most powerful typhoon in 20 years

30 mins ago

Electon 2020 Trump

Farage hails Trump as ‘bravest person I have ever met’ during Arizona rally

1 hour ago

UK News

See more UK News

As many as 50,000 people have missed being diagnosed with cancer after they put off seeking care during the coronavirus crisis

50,000 have missed cancer diagnosis during Covid-19 pandemic, Macmillan says

11 hours ago

Nicola Sturgeon speaking at the Scottish Parliament on 27 October.

Over 100 covid patients discharged into Scottish care homes, report reveals

17 hours ago

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Iran since 2016 when she was sentenced to five years in prison on syping charges/

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told to 'pack bag for prison' ahead of fresh court case in Iran

19 hours ago

A further 310 covid deaths have been recorded

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 310 and daily cases top 24,000

19 hours ago

The app will allow seamless connection in other UK territories

Protect Scotland Covid-19 app now works in Northern Ireland and Jersey

20 hours ago

Tier 1 plus is understood to include tighter enforcement of current restrictions, the introduction of eight Covid marshals and a targeted focus on working adults aged 30 to 60.

Bristol moves into new 'Tier 1 Plus' of covid restrictions

22 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London