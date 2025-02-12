Celebrity chef Margarita Fores 'found dead in Hong Kong hotel room' aged 65

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Margarita Forés has died at the age of 65. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Filipino chef and restaurateur Margarita Forés has passed away at the age of 65 after being found unresponsive in her hotel room.

The trailblazing chef was found dead after she missed a lunch meeting, according to local reports.

Her son Amado also confirmed her death on Instagram, writing: “Dear Friends and Family, It is with a heavy heart that I share the sudden passing of my Mom, Margarita A. Forés.

“Our family is mourning this unexpected loss, and we kindly ask for your prayers during this time. We will be able to share more in due time.”

Forés was named Asia’s best female chef in 2016, her restaurant chain Cibo has over 20 locations in the Philippines.

She was recently on the front cover of magazine Tatler Asia.

She told the publication: “ have realized I have worked so hard already. So, what I really want to do is wind down a little bit.”

Talking about when she started her restaurant in 1997, she said in an interview: “I wanted it to offer value for money and I wanted the food to be really authentic—the way they do it in Italy.

“At the same time, I also wanted it to be able to offer a concept that was homegrown, created by a Filipino.

“Because at that time, in 1997, the TGIFriday’s and the Hard Rock Cafés were making a killing, and people were paying a premium for these businesses that were making money in the Philippines but basically sending out their franchise fees abroad. So I wanted to be able to give them a run for their money at that time.”