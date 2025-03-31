French far-right leader Marine Le Pen jailed for four years and banned from politics after embezzlement trial

31 March 2025, 10:08 | Updated: 31 March 2025, 12:30

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been found guilty of misappropriating EU funds
France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been found guilty of misappropriating EU funds. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been given a four-year sentence after being found guilty of embezzlement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She has also been banned from running for public office for five years, meaning she cannot stand in the 2027 French presidential election.

Furious Le Pen left the courtroom as the judge passed sentence.

She and eight other people who were EU lawmakers at the time, along with 12 parliamentary assistants, were found guilty of embezzling funds to fund their French National Rally (RN) party.

She was given a four-year sentence but will not serve any time behind bars. Two years of the sentence were suspended and the other two will be spent with an electronic tag.

She has also been given a €100,000 (£82,635) fine. It is likely she will appeal the jail sentence.

A French court has found France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen guilty of misappropriating EU funds.

Le Pen arriving at the Paris courthouse
Le Pen arriving at the Paris courthouse. Picture: Getty

Ms Le Pen was runner-up to President Emmanuel Macron in the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections, and her party's electoral support has grown in recent years.

The nine-week trial took place in late 2024.

During her trial she denied accusations she was at the head of "a system" meant to siphon off EU parliament money to benefit her party, which she led from 2011 to 2021.

Read more: Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Read more: US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

She argued instead that it was acceptable to adapt the work of the aides paid by the European Parliament to the needs of the legislators, including some highly political work related to the party, which was called the National Front at the time.

While giving evidence, Ms Le Pen told the court: "I absolutely don't feel I have committed the slightest irregularity, the slightest illegal move."

f
Le Pen said she felt prosecutors were "only interested" in preventing her from running for president. Picture: Alamy

Hearings showed that some EU money was used to pay for Ms Le Pen's bodyguard - who was once her father's bodyguard - as well as her personal assistant.

Prosecutors asked the court to declare Ms Le Pen guilty and requested a two-year prison sentence and a five-year period of ineligibility.

Ms Le Pen said she felt they were "only interested" in preventing her from running for president.

Prosecutors also requested a guilty verdict for all other co-defendants, including various sentences of up to one year in prison and a two million euro (£1.6 million) fine for the party.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Uday Nasser Al Rabay

Protester 'kidnapped, killed and dumped on doorstep' after demonstrating against Hamas in rare protests

Zelenskyy faces 'big, big problems' if he backs out of mineral deal with US, Trump has warned.

Zelenskyy faces 'big, big problems' if he backs out of mineral deal with US, warns Trump

A Buddhist monk walks near Maharmyatmuni pagoda in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Mandalay, central Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Number of dead could reach 10,000, experts say, as fresh earthquake hits Myanmar

Donald Trump has said he's 'very angry' with Putin for Zelenskyy criticism

Donald Trump says he's 'very angry' with Putin after Russian leader calls for Zelenskyy to step down

Tonga residents were urged to get to higher ground after the earthquake

Huge earthquake hits near Tonga in Pacific Ocean

The Kremlin has warned that a ceasefire in Ukraine may not be this year

Ukraine ceasefire 'may not come into effect this year', Kremlin says, as Russian forces kill two in hospital bombing

A Buddhist monk walks near Maharmyatmuni pagoda in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Mandalay, central Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Fresh earthquake hits Myanmar, making rescue efforts even harder in war-torn country, as death toll rises again

The military junta is said to be continuing its civil war bombing campaign

Myanmar regime 'continues civil war bombing campaign' despite devastating earthquake, with over 1,600 dead

Anti-government protesters hold photos of hostages held in the Gaza Strip during a demonstration demanding the release of all hostages and against Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his government on March 29, 2025 in Tel Aviv.

Hamas agrees to release five living hostages in ceasefire proposal as Israeli attacks continue

A British man tackled a knifeman who went a stabbing spree in Amsterdam to the ground.

Police identify Ukrainian man, 30, as suspect of Amsterdam mass stabbing stopped by ‘hero’ British tourist

Over 1,600 people have died in the earthquake in Myanmar

Myanmar earthquake death toll surges past 1,600 with more than 3,000 hurt as hundreds more trapped under rubble

US Vice President JD Vance (2nd-R) and second lady Usha Vance (2nd-L) tour the US military's Pituffik Space Base on March 28, 2025 in Pituffik, Greenland

'This isn't how you speak to your allies': Denmark says it 'doesn't appreciate tone' of Vance's Greenland criticism

Exclusive
Over 1,000 people have died in the Myanmar earthquake, and former ambassador Vicky Bowman's husband was caught up

‘It's desperate’: Ex-UK ambassador to Myanmar tells LBC of friend 'trapped' by earthquake, as over 1,000 dead

Andrew Tate is being sued by his ex-girlfriend Brianna Stern

Andrew Tate sued for sexual assault and beating by ex-girlfriend who 'feared he was going to kill her'

Myanmar and Thailand have been particularly affected by the earthquake

'Screams followed by silence': Death toll in Myanmar earthquake leaps to over 1,000 amid desperate hunt for survivors

The US has refused to rule out using military force on Greenland

Trump reveals two-word reason US 'must have Greenland' as Vance refuses to rule out military force in bid to take island

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer visit to US

UK expecting to be hit by Donald Trump’s tariffs this week – No 10

Adolescence is to be shown in secondary schools in the UK

Netflix's powerful incel drama Adolescence to be shown in schools

Jesy Nelson has given an update on her twins

Jesy Nelson shares health update from hospital following emergency surgery to save unborn twins
Emma Conn

Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station
Alexander Sloley, from Islington, north London, was 16 when he was reported missing in August 2008

Police offer £10,000 for help solving case of teenager who went missing 17 years ago

A toddler was suspended from nursery for being 'transphobic'

Toddler 'kicked out of nursery for being transphobic'

Mick Philpott was reportedly attacked in jail

Evil dad who killed six children in horror blaze ‘battered’ in prison attack

CEO of Primark Paul Marchant speaking to the media at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin, as Primark have announced significant investment in the Irish market with the creation of hundreds of new roles. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.

Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'

World News

See more World News

Hamas accepts deal to release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander and bodies of four dual-nationals

Hamas accepts deal to release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander and bodies of four dual-nationals

17 days ago

Close up of a dachshund sausage dog in long grass

Sausage dog mauls newborn baby to death after vets refused to euthanise it

17 days ago

Kenyan President William Ruto's motorcade

British pensioner killed in hit-and-run by Kenyan president’s motorcade

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News