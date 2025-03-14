'It's crazy': Mark Carney says Canada will 'never be 51st US state', as he is sworn in as PM after Trump threats

14 March 2025, 19:10

Mark Carney
Mark Carney. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Mark Carney has vowed that Canada will never be part of the US after he was sworn in as the country's Prime Minister on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Carney, who was governor of the Bank of England from 2013-2020, said that Donald Trump's talk of Canada becoming the US' 51st state was "crazy".

His swearing-in comes at a turbulent time for Canada, after Mr Trump threatened historic financial devastation for the country amid an escalating and erratic trade war, alongside repeated vows to make the country America's 51st state.

Mr Trump had threatened to double his planned tariffs on steel and aluminium from 25% to 50% for Canada, but hours later halted the plan.

Mr Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau, who had been Prime Minister since 2015, said after his swearing-in: "We will never, in any shape or form, be part of the US."

Read more: Donald Trump rows back on threat to double Canada's metal tariffs as trade war eases

Read more: Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney send strong message to Trump after becoming Canadian prime minister

Prime Minister Mark Carney
Prime Minister Mark Carney. Picture: Alamy

He said his swearing-in ceremony was very different from systems of government in the US.

"We are very fundamentally a different country," Carney said and told the crowd that the country "expects respect" from America and Trump.

Prime Minister Mark Carney waves after being sworn in
Prime Minister Mark Carney waves after being sworn in. Picture: Alamy

Mr Carney swore an oath in both English and French at the ceremony on Friday, and pledged his allegiance to King Charles, who is King of Canada, and his heirs and successors.

Justin Trudeau served as Canadian PM from 2015-2025
Justin Trudeau served as Canadian PM from 2015-2025. Picture: Getty

Mr Carney has pledged to keep retaliatory tariffs in place until the US commits to free trade.

After winning a leadership election to succeed Mr Trudeau, Mr Carney said Canada would "never ever" be part of the US.

During his victory speech, he told the crowd: "We cannot let Trump succeed and we won't."

It is unclear if he will call a snap election, with the next vote scheduled for October.

He is expected to travel to Europe next week, and may meet Charles then.

Canada will not be 'intimidated or coerced by Trump's bully boy tactics', says top diplomat

King Charles met outgoing Mr Trudeau at the start of the month, a day after he received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Sandringham.

The monarch was hailed for offering a show of solidarity to Mr Zelenskyy by warmly welcoming him after the president's dramatic Oval Office clash with Mr Trump.

The challenges Canada faces with its nearest neighbour were said to be high on the agenda, as was support for Ukraine, when the King met Mr Trudeau on March 3.

