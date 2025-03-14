Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney sworn in as Prime Minister of Canada

Mark Carney is sworn in as prime minister during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, has been sworn in as Prime Minister of Canada.

Mr Carney, who led the UK's central bank from 2013-2020, replaces Justin Trudeau, who had been Prime Minister since 2015.

Mr Carney swore an oath in both English and French at the ceremony on Friday, and pledged his allegiance to King Charles, who is King of Canada, and his heirs and successors.

The swearing-in comes at a turbulent time for Canada, after Donald Trump threatened historic financial devastation for the country amid an escalating and erratic trade war, alongside repeated vows to make the country America's 51st state.

Mr Trump had threatened to double his planned tariffs on steel and aluminium from 25% to 50% for Canada, but hours later halted the plan.

Justin Trudeau served as Canadian PM from 2015-2025. Picture: Getty

Mr Carney has pledged to keep retaliatory tariffs in place until the US commits to free trade.

After winning a leadership election to succeed Mr Trudeau, Mr Carney said Canada would "never ever" be part of the US.

During his victory speech, he told the crowd: "We cannot let Trump succeed and we won't."

It is unclear if he will call a snap election, with the next vote scheduled for October.

He is expected to travel to Europe next week, and may meet Charles then.

Canada will not be 'intimidated or coerced by Trump's bully boy tactics', says top diplomat

King Charles met outgoing Mr Trudeau at the start of the month, a day after he received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Sandringham.

The monarch was hailed for offering a show of solidarity to Mr Zelenskyy by warmly welcoming him after the president's dramatic Oval Office clash with Mr Trump.

The challenges Canada faces with its nearest neighbour were said to be high on the agenda, as was support for Ukraine, when the King met Mr Trudeau on March 3.