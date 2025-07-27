Mass evacuations as wildfires tear through Greece amid 44C heatwave

27 July 2025, 10:36

High winds and scorching temperatures have kept the flames roaring, with the smell of burning wood carried as far as central Athens
High winds and scorching temperatures have kept the flames roaring, with the smell of burning wood carried as far as central Athens. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Greek officials have begun evacuating residents from several villages as five major wildfires continue to rip through the country this weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Locals just 18 miles north of capital city Athens were told to leave their homes as EU assistance was called in to to deal with the spreading blazes.

The fire originally started in Afidnes, a small town in Attic - the region where Athens is located - before quickly engulfing the villages of Drosopigi, Kryoneri and Agios Stefanos.

High winds and scorching temperatures have kept the flames roaring, with the smell of burning wood carried as far as central Athens.

Fire crews say the main front has been contained, but more than 200 firefighters are still working with helicopters and water-bombing aircraft to extinguish hotspots.

The fire service also said a second fire on the island of Evia has also got "out of control" and is moving quickly towards Afrati.

Read more: Wildfire rages through Athens suburb as residents told to evacuate

Read more: Five dead following drone attacks in Ukraine and Russia as peace talks stall

The flames have destroyed numerous pylons and power lines, leaving several villages without electricity
The flames have destroyed numerous pylons and power lines, leaving several villages without electricity. Picture: Alamy

The raging infernos come amid a severe heatwave, which is expected to persist through most of the weekend, with temperatures reach 44C on Sunday.

The ongoing emergency has led the Greek government to formally request assistance from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for six additional firefighting aircraft.

"We have injured firefighters, human lives were put at risk, properties have been burned, and forest areas have been destroyed," Greece's Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Giannis Kefalogiannis said.

The flames have destroyed numerous pylons and power lines, leaving several villages without electricity.

Six firefighters have so far been taken to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

Dirfyon-Messapion mayor Giorgos Psathas described the destruction as "incalculable".

The raging fires come amid a severe heatwave, which is expected to persist through most of the weekend, with temperatures reaching 44°C on Sunday.
The raging fires come amid a severe heatwave, which is expected to persist through most of the weekend, with temperatures reaching 44°C on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Residents in Kythria have also described scenes of "total destruction" after a wildfire engulfed a large part of island.

Several villages have been evacuated, and the coastguard - assisted by private boats - rescued 139 people from Limnionas beach.

A fourth wildfire broke out in the Polithea area of Trifylia in Messinia on Saturday morning.

People from multiple villages have been urged to leave, after five emergency alerts have been sent via Greece's 112 system.

More than 80 firefighters, 30 vehicles and seven aircraft have been tackling the blaze, though their efforts have been hampered by strong winds.

Meanwhile a fifth wildfire is burning in Temenia in Crete's Chania region, destroying at least two homes.

Officials said several regions remained under further fire threats, including the Ionian Islands, Western Greece, the Peloponnese, Central Greece, Attica, Epirus, Western Macedonia (Florina, Kastoria, Kozani), Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (Evros), Thessaly (Magnesia, Larisa, Trikala), the South Aegean (Rhodes) and Crete.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Keir Starmer is expected to press Donald Trump on the revival of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas as the UK prepares to join efforts to airdrop aid into Gaza.

Starmer to push Trump on Gaza ceasefire talks as Israel announces ‘tactical pauses’ in parts of strip

Firefighting teams responded from the air and on the ground to the fire that broke out in Krioneri near Athens

Wildfire rages through Athens suburb as residents told to evacuate

A rescuer looks at a damaged city hospital that was hit by a Russian guided air bomb in Kharkiv

Five dead following drone attacks in Ukraine and Russia as peace talks stall

Emily was one of the 251 people abducted by Hamas-led militants on October 7, 2023.

Kept in a cage, shot in the hand: British-Israeli hostage reveals horror of 471 days in Hamas captivity

A Southwest Airlines jet heading to Las Vegas from Southern California took a dramatic plunge shortly after take off to avoid hitting a British fighter jet.

US airplane dramatically plunges 300ft to dodge British fighter jet, injuring flight attendants

Southwest Flight 1496 took off just before noon local time on a flight to Las Vegas

Crew injured as US passenger plane dives to avoid 'midair collision' with fighter jet

A Thai military stands guard amid the escalation of the Thailand-Cambodia dispute in Surin Province, Thailand

Cambodia calls for 'immediate ceasefire' with Thailand after violent border clashes

Residents of Malabon city in the Philippines wade along a flooded road as Typhoon Co-may intensified seasonal monsoon rains

Dozens killed as fierce tropical storm batters the Philippines as president warns country must 'adapt' to climate change

Planes airdrop humanitarian aid in Gaza in October 2024 amid Israeli attacks

Israel to allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza, IDF says

Dr Nick Maynard, who spent four weeks working inside Nasser Hospital in the south of the Strip, warned there was “profound malnutrition” among the population

British surgeon claims IDF soldiers shooting Palestinians at aid points 'like target practise' amid Gaza hunger crisis

France has become the first G7 nation to acknowledge Palestine as a state, and Britain has been urged to follow

All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state

A woman holding a baby sits in a hammock

More than 130,000 civilians evacuated from Thailand and Cambodia border as tensions escalate

Donald Trump And Hulk Hogan In Atlantic City

Donald Trump leads tributes to 'great friend' Hulk Hogan: 'He was MAGA all the way'

At least 14 people have been killed following clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in a disputed area of their countries’ shared border.

At least 14 dead following military clashes at border between Thailand and Cambodia

Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies aged 71 after 'cardiac arrest' at Florida home

Two dead as Cyrus wildfires rip through tourist town leaving homes engulfed in flames

Two people 'burned alive in vehicle' as Cyrus wildfires rip through areas close to popular tourist town

Latest News

See more Latest News

Edinburgh University's McEwan Hall

Edinburgh University apologises after inquiry finds it promoted racist scientific theories

Ministers have pledged to make it easier to open new bars, music venues and cafes as part of plans to rejuvenate the high street.

Pubs to stay open later and get protection from noise complaints in plans to ‘protect pavement pints’
Transgender people and their supporters hold a banner reading 'Protect Trans+ Youth' during the seventh Trans Pride protest march in London

Record 100,000 protest transphobia in London in ‘largest Trans Pride event in history’

The 2002 film was a surprise box office hit

Bend It Like Beckham director confirms long-awaited sequel

Palestinians queue for hot meals amid worsening crisis in Gaza.

Israel to airdrop aid to Gaza tonight with new humanitarian corridors for United Nations convoys, IDF says
Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks to Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo of England in the dressing room

Prince William tells Lionesses the nation is proud of them in Euros good luck message

Mathew Hulbert and his mother Jackie.

'I feel sorry for doctors': Man whose mother waited 11 hours for ambulance says strikes are 'pro justice and fairness'
Taliban fighters were allegedly among thousands of Afghans brought to the UK following a data leak

Taliban fighters 'among those evacuated to UK' following Afghan data leak

World News

See more World News

A Ryanair flight from Majorca to Manchester was evacuated.

Eighteen injured as Ryanair flight evacuated at Majorca airport - as passengers seen jumping from wings to escape

22 days ago

Diogo Jota’s wife arrives at church ahead of star's funeral - as friends and players pay respects to Liverpool striker

Diogo Jota’s widow and family joined by Liverpool teammates as mourners gather for funeral of striker and brother

22 days ago

President Trump Departs Washington For G7 Summit In Canada

Donald Trump says Gaza ceasefire possible 'next week' after Hamas responded with 'positive spirit' to negotiations

22 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News