Meghan's four-word response as Prince Harry receives standing ovation in emotional Invictus Games closing ceremony

Harry received a standing ovation at the closing ceremony. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Meghan gave a four-word response after Prince Harry was praised for changing lives in an emotional Invictus Games closing ceremony.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince Harry was brought to tears as he received a special thank you from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the closing ceremony.

He gave a thumbs up and looked down teary-eyed while receiving a standing ovation.

"To the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, without whom these Invictus Games would never have happened," Mr Trudeau told a cheering crowd.

"You are the one who turned this incredible idea into a reality.

"As someone you roped in early in my time as Prime Minister, I can testify to the energy, the dedication, the commitment this man has to you and to this ideal."

Read more: Harry and Meghan share sweet Valentine's photo after William and Kate also post romantic picture

Read more: Meghan and Prince Harry cheer on Team UK at Invictus Games opening ceremony

Meghan shared a clip of the moment on Instagram. Picture: Social media

Meghan shared a clip of the moment on her Instagram story, saying: "So proud of you."

Harry has been involved with the Invictus Games - a sporting event for injured, sick and wounded service personnel - since it was launched in 2014.

In the closing ceremony, he used his speech to say the world was still "full of strife and trauma".

He said he wanted to honour not only those at the games but "comrades, friends of loved ones lost to battle or to suicide".

The Invictus community is making the world a better place, Harry added.

"You might swear allegiance to different flags, but you stand united in your decency, your compassion and your spirit of service," he said.

"I can't stand before you and promise there won't be challenging times ahead. But I promise you, you're better equipped now than you ever were before."

He ended his speech saying: "Bring on Invictus Birmingham 2027."

The event was held at the Rogers Stadium in Vancouver, with 20,000 people in attendance.