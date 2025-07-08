Horror as ‘man ingested into plane’s engine’ at Milan airport

8 July 2025, 11:27 | Updated: 8 July 2025, 13:01

Milan Bergamo Airport has suspended all flights following the incident
Milan Bergamo Airport has suspended all flights following the incident. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A man has died after being sucked into a plane engine at Milan's Bergamo Airport.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The victim was not a passenger or airport staff, but is instead believed to be a trespasser who ran onto the tarmac.

Airport sources told Italian paper Corriere della Sera the man was pulled into the plane engine just as the plane was preparing to depart.

The plane involved was Volotea Airbus A319, flight number V7-3511, which was bound for Asturias, Spain.

Volotea confirmed a total of 154 passengers were onboard the plane, along with six Volotea employees, two pilots and four cabin crew.

A spokesperson for Volotea said: "Initial findings indicate that, following the incident involving one of the aircraft's engines, one person who was not onboard the flight and has no affiliation with the company sustained serious injuries.

"Volotea is doing everything possible to support the affected passengers at this difficult time, while working in close coordination with the Italian authorities."

Authorities in Milan attend plane after man died from being sucked into engine

Passengers affected will be rebooked on another flight that will depart from Milan-Bergamo later today.

The company is also providing psychological support to both passengers and crew members involved.

All flights from the airport were suspended from 10.20am local time, "due to a problem that occurred on the taxiway", but they have now resumed.

Around 19 flights are believed to have been cancelled due to the incident this morning.

Flight tracking service, Flightradar shows flight V73511 taxing down the runway before the incident
Flight tracking service, Flightradar shows flight V73511 taxing down the runway before the incident. Picture: Flightradar

A statement from the airport reads: "SACBO announces that flight operations at Milan Bergamo Airport were suspended from 10:20 am to 12:00 pm due to a problem that occurred on the taxiway.

"The causes of the problem are currently being investigated by the authorities.

"Air traffic resumed at 12:00 pm."

LBC has contacted Bergamo Airport for comment.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Volcanic materials spewing from Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki at East Flores regency in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia.

Indonesian volcano erupts as flights cancelled and gas masks sent to local people to help with 'painful' breathing

A fitness influencer said she has been left 'disfigured' following an attack by intruders. Picture: Snapchat

Fitness influencer left 'disfigured' after being sprayed with bleach and assaulted in vile attack

eople look on as law enforcement and volunteers continue to search for missing people near Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas

Scale of Texas flash floods devastation pictured as death toll reaches more than 100 - as some young girls still missing

Container ship at sunrise.

Second ship attacked by grenades as Red Sea crisis intensifies

Two women sit on a box

More than 300,000 Afghan migrants have been deported from Iran in the last two weeks

Emma

'Brave' counsellor praised after saving 14 campmates after Texas flash flooding death toll hits 100-plus

A tourist with an umbrella walks outside the Acropolis while authorities in Greece have imposed mandatory work stoppages in parts of the country where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius

Greece imposes compulsory work breaks as heatwave grips country

A man wearing a suit exits a car

Russian minister dies hours after being sacked by President Vladimir Putin

Three people are fighting for their lives after a freak incident in a French town which saw swarms of bees attack dozens of people.

Bee attack leaves three fighting for their lives and 24 injured after swarms pummel dozens of people in France

11 girls are missing and 27 people have been confirmed dead at a children's camp as flash flooding batters Texas

'Our hearts are broken': 27 children and staff killed in Texas flash flooding, girls' summer camp confirms

The FBI said there was no evidence of any Epstein 'client list'

'No evidence' of infamous Jeffery Epstein 'client list' and paedophile did kill himself in his cell, says FBI

Three people have been killed in a mass shooting in Philadelphia. Picture: Kyle Mazza/TheNEW/Alamy

Three killed in horror mass shooting in Philadelphia which saw numerous shots being fired

Revellers make their way past Telephone Exchange building as they run along during day one of the San Fermin festival.

Thousands of daredevils descend on Pamplona as running of the bulls kicks off annual San Fermin Festival

Ms Wilga may be travelling in a black and silver 1995 Mitsubishi Station sedan.

Desperate hunt for German backpacker, 26, who vanished in Western Australia eight days ago

Donald Trump warns of extra 10% tariff for countries that side with the policies of the Brics alliance.

Donald Trump warns of extra 10% tariff for countries that side with policies of the Brics alliance

A large fire and plume of smoke is visible in the port city of Hodeida, Yemen, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, after Israeli strikes on the Houthi-controlled city.

Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen as residents ordered to evacuate

Latest News

See more Latest News

The three girls killed in Southport have been named

Public asked not to lay flowers to mark a year on from Southport attack

The union has said that resident doctors need a pay uplift of 29.2% to reverse “pay erosion” since 2008/09.

Junior doctors vote in favour of strike action - as NHS could face six months of disruption
Protestors outside the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry at the International Dispute Resolution Centre, London.

Horizon scandal drove 13 postmasters to take their own lives over - as damning inquiry ‘shows full scale of horror’
A survey of 6,600 female members of Unite found that just over half had witnessed sexually offensive jokes, unwanted flirting or sexual remarks.

One in four women suffer sexual harassment at work - including offensive jokes, unwanted flirting and sexual remarks
Author Raynor Winn of The Salt Path and her husband Moth Winn attend The Lighthouse Cinema for a Gala Screening of The Salt Path

Salt Path author dropped by charity after doubts cast over husband’s diagnosis

Musician and producer Jordan Rakei recorded more than 50 sounds such as travellers’ footsteps, passports being stamped, public address announcements and the hum of aircraft engines before take-off.

Heathrow terminals to play new track created from airport sounds with music produced by Grammy award nominee
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has refused to rule out a wealth tax amid increasing pressure on the government.

Cabinet minister refuses to rule out wealth tax amid growing pressure on Chancellor

Ringo Starr poses beside the 'Peace & Love' sculpture during a celebration of his 85th birthday in Beverly Hills. Picture: Alamy

'Peace and love': Beatles legend Ringo Starr celebrates 85th birthday in style in Beverly Hills

World News

See more World News

Air India Boeing 777 touching down at London Heathrow Airport, UK

Air India warned over 'repeated and serious violations' of flight rules as three top execs removed

16 days ago

Smoke billows following an Iranian missile attack in Herzliya, central Israel, on June 17, 2025.

Top Iranian commander and 'an architect of October 7' killed in airstrikes, Israel says

16 days ago

A British man has been arrested on suspicion of espionage and terrorism offences in Cyprus

British man arrested in Cyprus after RAF base targeted in 'Iran spy plot'

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News