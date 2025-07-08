Horror as ‘man ingested into plane’s engine’ at Milan airport

Milan Bergamo Airport has suspended all flights following the incident. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A man has died after being sucked into a plane engine at Milan's Bergamo Airport.

The victim was not a passenger or airport staff, but is instead believed to be a trespasser who ran onto the tarmac.

Airport sources told Italian paper Corriere della Sera the man was pulled into the plane engine just as the plane was preparing to depart.

The plane involved was Volotea Airbus A319, flight number V7-3511, which was bound for Asturias, Spain.

Volotea confirmed a total of 154 passengers were onboard the plane, along with six Volotea employees, two pilots and four cabin crew.

A spokesperson for Volotea said: "Initial findings indicate that, following the incident involving one of the aircraft's engines, one person who was not onboard the flight and has no affiliation with the company sustained serious injuries.

"Volotea is doing everything possible to support the affected passengers at this difficult time, while working in close coordination with the Italian authorities."

Authorities in Milan attend plane after man died from being sucked into engine

Passengers affected will be rebooked on another flight that will depart from Milan-Bergamo later today.

The company is also providing psychological support to both passengers and crew members involved.

All flights from the airport were suspended from 10.20am local time, "due to a problem that occurred on the taxiway", but they have now resumed.

Around 19 flights are believed to have been cancelled due to the incident this morning.

Flight tracking service, Flightradar shows flight V73511 taxing down the runway before the incident. Picture: Flightradar

A statement from the airport reads: "SACBO announces that flight operations at Milan Bergamo Airport were suspended from 10:20 am to 12:00 pm due to a problem that occurred on the taxiway.

"The causes of the problem are currently being investigated by the authorities.

"Air traffic resumed at 12:00 pm."

LBC has contacted Bergamo Airport for comment.