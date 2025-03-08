'It's a miracle I'm still alive' - Woman issues urgent warning after she almost died on long haul flight

A ‘perfectly healthy’ 33-year-old said it was a ‘miracle’ she is still alive after she had a medical emergency on a long-haul flight and ‘almost died’. Picture: alwayssingingmom/TikTok

By Josef Al Shemary

A ‘perfectly healthy’ 33-year-old said it was a ‘miracle’ she is still alive after she had a medical emergency on a long-haul flight and ‘almost died’.

Emily, who has the TikTok username ‘alwayssingingmom’, suffered the frightening emergency on a 13-hour flight from Toronto, Canada to Dubai last month.

Around two and a half hours before the flight landed, the woman collapsed when she got up to go to the toilet, which was the first time she stood up after 10 hours.

“I was waiting for the bathroom and I got this really deep dull aching pain in my chest out of nowhere,' she said in a clip shared on TikTok.

“I coughed three times and that was the last thing I remember.”

In the video, which has been viewed almost half a million times, she said she ‘almost died’ on the flight after she fell.

She said the fall left her with a black eye and bruises to her left arm, and that she was unconscious for more than five minutes.

After she gained consciousness, she was escorted into business class by an 'amazing' doctor and flight attendants.

'(They) essentially saved my life, they gave me an oxygen tank, carried me to business class, laid me down,' she said.

"I was vomiting profusely, sweating."

After she landed, tests revealed that the woman suffered a ‘life-threatening blood clot’ that was cutting off the blood supply to her lungs.

"It's essentially a miracle that I'm still alive," she added.

She then said that doctors believed the reason for her collapse, despite being otherwise healthy, was not moving for a long time, and taking hormonal birth control.

Since the bathroom was occupied at the time, Emily said she was extremely lucky that she wasn’t inside the bathroom when she collapsed, as she could have been locked in there alone.

After receiving treatment in a Dubai hospital for six days, she was sharing what happened to her as a warning to followers to be careful of sitting down for long periods of time.

"Please get up and move on your flights," she told her followers.

She added: 'If you are on oestrogen birth control or if you are doing hormone therapy for perimenopause, menopause please just talk to your doctor.'

In another clip she shared how she was told she will need to take blood thinning medications for next six months, as well as follow-up scans, to make sure any remaining clots are broken up.