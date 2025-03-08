'It's a miracle I'm still alive' - Woman issues urgent warning after she almost died on long haul flight

8 March 2025, 21:34

A ‘perfectly healthy’ 33-year-old said it was a ‘miracle’ she is still alive after she had a medical emergency on a long-haul flight and ‘almost died’.
A ‘perfectly healthy’ 33-year-old said it was a ‘miracle’ she is still alive after she had a medical emergency on a long-haul flight and ‘almost died’. Picture: alwayssingingmom/TikTok

By Josef Al Shemary

A ‘perfectly healthy’ 33-year-old said it was a ‘miracle’ she is still alive after she had a medical emergency on a long-haul flight and ‘almost died’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emily, who has the TikTok username ‘alwayssingingmom’, suffered the frightening emergency on a 13-hour flight from Toronto, Canada to Dubai last month.

Around two and a half hours before the flight landed, the woman collapsed when she got up to go to the toilet, which was the first time she stood up after 10 hours.

“I was waiting for the bathroom and I got this really deep dull aching pain in my chest out of nowhere,' she said in a clip shared on TikTok.

“I coughed three times and that was the last thing I remember.”

Read more: LBC’s Online Safety Day Monday 10th March, 7am to midnight

In the video, which has been viewed almost half a million times, she said she ‘almost died’ on the flight after she fell.

She said the fall left her with a black eye and bruises to her left arm, and that she was unconscious for more than five minutes.

After she gained consciousness, she was escorted into business class by an 'amazing' doctor and flight attendants.

'(They) essentially saved my life, they gave me an oxygen tank, carried me to business class, laid me down,' she said.

In the video, which has been viewed almost half a million times, she said she ‘almost died’ on the flight after she fell.
In the video, which has been viewed almost half a million times, she said she ‘almost died’ on the flight after she fell. Picture: alwayssingingmom/TikTok

"I was vomiting profusely, sweating."

After she landed, tests revealed that the woman suffered a ‘life-threatening blood clot’ that was cutting off the blood supply to her lungs.

"It's essentially a miracle that I'm still alive," she added.

She then said that doctors believed the reason for her collapse, despite being otherwise healthy, was not moving for a long time, and taking hormonal birth control.

Read more: The ultimate guide to keeping your children safe online by LBC's tech guru Will Guyatt

Since the bathroom was occupied at the time, Emily said she was extremely lucky that she wasn’t inside the bathroom when she collapsed, as she could have been locked in there alone.

After receiving treatment in a Dubai hospital for six days, she was sharing what happened to her as a warning to followers to be careful of sitting down for long periods of time.

Read more: Police recover body from River Thames in search for suspect in Valentine's Day pub shooting

"Please get up and move on your flights," she told her followers.

She added: 'If you are on oestrogen birth control or if you are doing hormone therapy for perimenopause, menopause please just talk to your doctor.'

In another clip she shared how she was told she will need to take blood thinning medications for next six months, as well as follow-up scans, to make sure any remaining clots are broken up.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers

Pope Francis showing 'gradual, slight improvement' but not out of danger yet, Vatican says

Daily Life During Winter Season In Toronto

Manhunt underway after 12 injured in shooting in Toronto

US President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office of the White House

Trump claims Putin 'holds all the cards' as he says Russia is 'easier to deal with' than Ukraine

Sigmon was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s parents with a baseball bat in Taylors, South Carolina in 2001.

US death row inmate executed by firing squad for the first time in fifteen years

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Portrait

Gene Hackman's cause of death revealed as police confirm star died a week after wife Betsy Arakawa

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers

Pope Francis remains in a 'stable' but complex condition as he marks three weeks in hospital

US President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office of the White House

Trump to 'hold peace talks with Zelenskyy next week' as he says Russia is 'easier to deal with' than Ukraine

Exclusive
Yevgeny Popov

Russian MP tells LBC Starmer ‘doesn’t want peace’ and says Putin won’t rule out launching another war

'This could end in World War Three,' Donald Trump has warned.

'This could end in World War Three,' warns Trump as he says Russia 'has all the cards'

Trump has threatened Putin with 'large-scale' sanctions

Trump threatens Putin with 'large-scale' sanctions until ceasefire and peace deal agreed with Ukraine

Zelenskyy has repeated his calls for a truce after the huge bombardment of Ukraine overnight

Zelenskyy calls for truce after Russia launches ‘massive ballistic missile and drone’ attack on Ukraine energy targets

Emergency services deal with the destruction in Kharkiv

Russia launches ‘massive missile and drone’ attack on Ukraine energy targets

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy vows to 'work constructively' with Trump as US-Ukraine peace talks to go ahead in Saudi Arabia

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers

Pope Francis heard speaking for first time since entering hospital as he thanks well-wishers in audio message

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia, as Trump hits out at NATO allies 'not paying enough'

Port de Sóller

Spanish holiday hotspot introduces 'resident-only' zones - here's how the 'nightmare' policy will impact tourists

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has said she is undergoing a procedure that will give her twins "the best chance of surviving" after learning of complications around her high-risk pregnancy.

Tearful Jesy Nelson having emergency surgery as twin pregnancy complications ‘have got worse’
A letter carrying a stamp depicting the head of King Charles III is pictured on October 20, 2024.

Royal Mail to raise price of first and second class stamps again in ‘another blow to consumers’
Stuart Pearce working as a pundit in 2024.

Former England defender Stuart Pearce ‘in great spirits’ in hospital after medical emergency on flight
Harry Potter fans have hit back at HBO casting rumours.

Harry Potter fans slam Severus Snape casting rumours following backlash over US actor as Dumbledore
There have been mixed reactions about the Tesco trolley scales

Shoppers slam Tesco for treating them like ‘thieves’ as store trials giant trolley scales in Gateshead
Police in Kent say a body's been recovered from the River Thames, which is being linked to a murder investigation in a Kent pub last month

Police recover body from River Thames in search for suspect in Valentine's Day pub shooting
Davina McCall

Davina McCall said she will be friends with neurosurgeon who removed her brain tumour 'for the rest of our lives'
This comes as Donald Trump stated his plans to turn Gaza into a westernised resort

Donald Trump's Scottish golf resort vandalised by activists

World News

See more World News

Craig and Lindsay Foreman.

British couple detained in Iran were 'too headstrong' to pay attention to Foreign Office warnings

14 days ago

Israeli hostages Tal Shoham left, and Avera Mengisto are escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Hamas release five Israeli hostages in Gaza - with sixth Arab-Israeli hostage to be handed over privately

14 days ago

Salman Rushdie

Man found guilty of attempted murder over Salman Rushdie attack

15 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News