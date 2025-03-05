Moment Ukrainian soldiers hurl beehive at Russians after running out of grenades

Two Ukrainian soldiers hurl a beehive at a Russian position. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Battlefield footage from the front lines in Ukraine shows the moment Ukrainian troops dump an entire beehive on Russian soldiers hiding in a cellar.

Video that emerged on Telegram shows two Ukrainian soldiers grabbing a wooden beehive and throwing it into a hatch in the ground, where Russian troops were hiding.

The Ukrainians resorted to the tactic after running out of grenades, according to eh commentary on the video.

It is not clear how successful the measure was. The video does not show any Russian troops emerging from the hole.

Ukrainian forces have had great tactical success with their use of drones on the battlefield, using the small airborne devices to drop grenades directly onto Russian targets.

They have also used them to place roadside bombs which are then detonated when vehicles pass by.

The footage emerged after efforts to reach a peace deal hit an ugly stage with a fractious meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump - who halted US assistance in a bid to pressure Kyiv to engage in peace talks with Russia.

Ukraine and its allies are concerned Mr Trump is pushing for a quick ceasefire that will favour Russia, which Kyiv says cannot be trusted to honour truces.

Ukraine, which depends heavily on foreign help to hold back Russia's full-scale invasion that began on February 24 2022 has feared that aid could be stopped since Mr Trump took office.

US-made Patriot air defence missile systems have proved a pivotal part of protecting Ukraine.

Just as vital is US intelligence assistance, which has allowed Ukraine to track Russian troop movements and select targets.