More than 100 injured as wildfire rages at the 'gates of Marseille'

People look on near the Plage des Corbieres, on the outskirts of Marseille, southern France on July 8, 2025. Picture: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP

An estimated 110 people have been injured as a wildfire rages on the outskirts of Marseille.

Some 110 people have been injured in a Marseille wildfire in France as residents have been urged to remain indoors.

About 800 firefighters are at the scene of the fast-moving fire which rages on the outskirts of the city, tearing through 700 hectares.

The updates come from Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau as he adds efforts to tackle the blaze would continue "all night", despite it being thought to be "under control", as hot and windy conditions are set to continue over the next few days.

At least 400 people have been evacuated from their homes, according to French media, and nine firefighters have been reported injured.

People look on near the Plage des Corbieres, on the outskirts of Marseille, southern France on July 8, 2025, as a smoke from a wildfire rages in the background. Picture: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP

More than 230 vehicles, five planes and four helicopters have been deployed to tackle the fire.

While flights were initially suspended, the local Marseille Provence airport was later partially reopened.

The city's mayor, Benoît Payan, said earlier that the "marine firefighter battalion is waging guerrilla warfare, hoses in hand," referring to Marseille's fire and rescue service.

Strong winds are fanning the flames of the wildfire that is currently raging on the outskirts of the French city near the town of Les Pennes-Mirabeau.

Similarly, fires have also broken out further down the French Mediterranean coast.

Smoke is seen by rail tracks during a wildfire Tuesday, July 8, 2025 in Marseille, southern France. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly). Picture: Alamy

Mr Payan added: "The violent fire declared in Pennes-Mirabeau is now at the gates of Marseille.

"I ask all Marseillais to be extremely vigilant and to limit their movements as much as possible to make way for emergency services, particularly in the north of the city."

Marseille Provence Airport has issued a statement saying that all take-offs and landings have been suspended until further notice due to the fires.

The official X account for the Bouches-du-Rhône and the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region told residents to "close shutters, doors, keep your property clear for emergency services, and do not travel on the roads."

Bus services and highways have been closed as the fire advances towards Marseille with the city's X account saying: "Residents of the 16th arrondissement are requested to stay indoors, pending localized instructions."

Sections of two major motorways were also closed and workers were told stop all travel until 7.30pm.

French railway operator SNCF suspended train services between Marseille and Miramas following a fire near the tracks at L'Estaque.