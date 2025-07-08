More than 100 injured as wildfire rages at the 'gates of Marseille'

8 July 2025, 23:34 | Updated: 9 July 2025, 00:03

People look on near the Plage des Corbieres, on the outskirts of Marseille, southern France on July 8, 2025
People look on near the Plage des Corbieres, on the outskirts of Marseille, southern France on July 8, 2025. Picture: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP

An estimated 110 people have been injured as a wildfire rages on the outskirts of Marseille.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Some 110 people have been injured in a Marseille wildfire in France as residents have been urged to remain indoors.

About 800 firefighters are at the scene of the fast-moving fire which rages on the outskirts of the city, tearing through 700 hectares.

The updates come from Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau as he adds efforts to tackle the blaze would continue "all night", despite it being thought to be "under control", as hot and windy conditions are set to continue over the next few days.

At least 400 people have been evacuated from their homes, according to French media, and nine firefighters have been reported injured.

Read more: French President Emmanuel Macron kisses the Princess of Wales’ hand as three-day state visit begins

Read more: Yellow heat health alert as weather set to soar again with low 30C temperatures forecast

People look on near the Plage des Corbieres, on the outskirts of Marseille, southern France on July 8, 2025, as a smoke from a wildfire rages in the background.
People look on near the Plage des Corbieres, on the outskirts of Marseille, southern France on July 8, 2025, as a smoke from a wildfire rages in the background. Picture: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP

More than 230 vehicles, five planes and four helicopters have been deployed to tackle the fire.

While flights were initially suspended, the local Marseille Provence airport was later partially reopened.

The city's mayor, Benoît Payan, said earlier that the "marine firefighter battalion is waging guerrilla warfare, hoses in hand," referring to Marseille's fire and rescue service.

Strong winds are fanning the flames of the wildfire that is currently raging on the outskirts of the French city near the town of Les Pennes-Mirabeau.

Similarly, fires have also broken out further down the French Mediterranean coast.

Smoke is seen by rail tracks during a wildfire Tuesday, July 8, 2025 in Marseille, southern France. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Smoke is seen by rail tracks during a wildfire Tuesday, July 8, 2025 in Marseille, southern France. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly). Picture: Alamy

Mr Payan added: "The violent fire declared in Pennes-Mirabeau is now at the gates of Marseille.

"I ask all Marseillais to be extremely vigilant and to limit their movements as much as possible to make way for emergency services, particularly in the north of the city."

Marseille Provence Airport has issued a statement saying that all take-offs and landings have been suspended until further notice due to the fires.

The official X account for the Bouches-du-Rhône and the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region told residents to "close shutters, doors, keep your property clear for emergency services, and do not travel on the roads."

Bus services and highways have been closed as the fire advances towards Marseille with the city's X account saying: "Residents of the 16th arrondissement are requested to stay indoors, pending localized instructions."

Sections of two major motorways were also closed and workers were told stop all travel until 7.30pm.

French railway operator SNCF suspended train services between Marseille and Miramas following a fire near the tracks at L'Estaque.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Kerrville, Texas, USA. 4th July, 2025. Louise Hays Park and Kerrville-Schreiner Park is flooded in Kerrville, Texas. Torrential rain of 4 to 6 inches, with some reports of over 10 inches, has fallen since Thursday evening.

At least 161 still missing in Texas flash flooding aftermath as 109 confirmed dead, state governor says

A 2023 image of a cargo ship seized by Houthi rebels.

Houthi rebels celebrate sinking ship packed with explosives in Red Sea

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert

Former Israeli PM tells LBC he doubts the Nobel committee will take Netanyahu's Trump peace prize nomination seriously

Women gather to vote at Tortank girls school polling station in Lashkar Gah, Helmand Province, Afghanistan, despite the Taliban mounting various rocket and IED attacks in the city killing at least one person.

Taliban leaders wanted for abuse of women

People look on near the Plage des Corbieres, on the outskirts of Marseille, southern France on July 8, 2025

Residents urged to stay indoors and flights grounded as major wildfire rages at the 'gates of Marseille'

The crash site where Liverpool FC player Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva lost their lives, showing the wreckage of the Lamborghini Huracan.

Diogo Jota was ‘behind the wheel of Lamborghini and driving at high excess of speed,’ say Spanish police

Bruno tracked down nine people, including missing children and people with Alzheimer's, according to Italian media.

'Hero' sniffer dog Bruno killed by sausages filled with nails

More than 200 children are being treated in hospital with lead poisoning in China after school chefs used inedible paint to decorate their food. Picture: Getty

More than 200 children poisoned with lead in China after consuming food decoration

Volcanic materials spewing from Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki at East Flores regency in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia.

Indonesian volcano erupts as flights cancelled and gas masks sent to local people to help with 'painful' breathing

Milan Bergamo Airport has suspended all flights following the incident

Horror as ‘man ingested into plane’s engine’ at Milan airport

A fitness influencer said she has been left 'disfigured' following an attack by intruders. Picture: Snapchat

Fitness influencer left 'disfigured' after being sprayed with bleach and assaulted in vile attack

eople look on as law enforcement and volunteers continue to search for missing people near Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas

Scale of Texas flash floods devastation pictured as death toll reaches more than 100 - as some young girls still missing

Container ship at sunrise.

Second ship attacked by grenades as Red Sea crisis intensifies

Two women sit on a box

More than 300,000 Afghan migrants have been deported from Iran in the last two weeks

Emma

'Brave' counsellor praised after saving 14 campmates after Texas flash flooding death toll hits 100-plus

A tourist with an umbrella walks outside the Acropolis while authorities in Greece have imposed mandatory work stoppages in parts of the country where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius

Greece imposes compulsory work breaks as heatwave grips country

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chelsea's Joao Pedro (20) is congratulated by Enzo Fernandez after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Fluminense and Chelsea in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Joao Pedro fires Chelsea into Club World Cup final

Grey zone attacks ‘bring war to our doorstep’, MPs warn as UK told to toughen defences

Grey zone attacks ‘bring war to our doorstep’, MPs warn as UK told to toughen defences

The new Barbie carries a mobile phone to help track her blood sugar levels throughout the day.

Barbie launches first doll with type 1 diabetes

RAF marching on Parade ground

RAF’s diversity recruitment may be discriminatory, tribunal says

Handout CCTV still dated 06/06/25 issued by Wiltshire Police of Sgt Alex Cairnie walking around the Tidworth branch of Tesco at about 11am.

Body found after hundreds join search for missing Army sergeant who disappeared from camp

King Charles III speaking at the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the French President's state visit to the UK.

Mick Jagger and Elton John join the King and Princess of Wales for star-studded French state banquet
The HMS Iron Duke escorting a Russian warship Alexander Otrakovsky through the English Channel.

Royal Navy shadows five Russian vessels through UK waters in single week

The wheel was stolen at about 2.30pm on Friday while team members were eating lunch.

Formula One steering wheel worth thousands stolen from Silverstone in spate of Grand Prix vehicle damage

World News

See more World News

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's superyacht the Bayesian is moved after being lifted to the surface near the fishing town of Porticello, Sicily.

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s superyacht taken to Sicilian town for full investigation into sinking

16 days ago

Samerano (left), Keidar (centre) and Levinson (right).

Israel recovers bodies of three hostages held in Gaza

16 days ago

t

LIVE: 'We took bomb out of their hands' Trump claims after US 'obliterates' Iran's nuclear sites

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News