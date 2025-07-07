More than 300,000 Afghan migrants have been deported from Iran in the last two weeks

7 July 2025, 17:29

Two women sit on a box
Mass expulsions of Afghan migrants from Iran have surged following the 12-day war with Israel. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Hundreds of thousands of Afghan migrants have been deported from Iran in the last two weeks, Afghan authorities have said.

More than 300,000 people have been deported following Iranian fears that migrants from Afghanistan may be spying for Israel following the 12-day war.

It is believed that tens of thousands of people may be leaving the country each day.

Iran set a deadline of July 6 calling for all undocumented Afghan migrants to leave the country, this affects up to four million people living in the country without valid residency documents or those whose census registration papers have expired.

"Some chose to return voluntarily, but most were deported by Iran," said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, the head of Afghanistan’s information and culture department.

Afghans Leave Iran En Masse Ahead Of Repatriation Deadline
Afghans Leave Iran En Masse Ahead Of Repatriation Deadline. Picture: Getty

Thousands of people fled Afghanistan seeking refuge following the Taliban's return to power in 2021.

There are concerns about the scale with which people are crossing the border with fears that it could lead to a crisis due to high temperatures and a lack of basic amenities.

Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organization for Migration said: "Families are arriving with nothing but the clothes on their backs, exhausted and in urgent need of food, medical care and support.

"The scale of returns is deeply alarming and demands a stronger and more immediate international response. Afghanistan cannot manage this alone."

