Mother of boy, 6, who ‘killed newborn on maternity ward’ was twice told to keep an eye on her child, victims' family claims

21 July 2025, 16:39

Jeanne de Flandre hospital, Lille.
Jeanne de Flandre hospital, Lille. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The mother of a six-year-old left to roam a French maternity ward alone was twice told to keep an eye on her son before he allegedly went on to kill a newborn, the victim's family has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zayneb-Cassandra, born six weeks premature, was just five days old when she was found lying unresponsive on the floor beside her crib at Jeanne-de-Flandre Children's Hospital in the northern city of Lille, France on Friday, July 11.

She had suffered a traumatic brain injury and was twice resuscitated before she died from her injuries last Tuesday.

A witness allegedly told the newborn's family that she was on the floor, naked, without a nappy and a 'bloody' skull.

A boy, who local media say had been displaying signs of 'disruptive' behaviour, was allegedly seen standing on a chair beside the crib and is thought to have taken the out before dropping her on the floor.

Karima, a cousin of Zayneb's grieving father has alleged that hospital staff were 'warned' of the child's 'abnormal behaviour'.

They claimed the baby's grandfather spoke to the six-year-old's mother on two occasions urging her to keep watch over her son.

Read more: Six arrested after hundreds gather outside Epping hotel which saw 'anti-migrant' protest take place earlier in week

Read more: French police probe into 'ghastly' cycling crash that killed British wine boss in front of his sons blasted by coroner

People are seen at the entrance of the hospital Jeanne de Flandre.
People are seen at the entrance of the hospital Jeanne de Flandre. Picture: Getty

She also claimed that the boy became obsessed with Zayneb, calling her 'my doll'.

She said he had likely touched her unsupervised a day before her fall.

"The day before, Zayneb had already been found without a diaper or electrodes, wet and suffering from hypothermia," she alleged.

The family claimed that staff then told them the baby must have taken her nappies off herself.

They have also urged other witnesses to come forward.

Karima said that Zayneb's mother doesn't 'people to think that she left her child unattended' when she 'entrusted her to the hospital staff'.

Zayneb's grandmother, Fatma, told the Voix du Nord newspaper: "The boy would arrive at 7am and spend all day running up and down the hallways.

"All the mothers were complaining, and a nurse even warned the child's mother that there was a problem. He was entering the other rooms.

"He also entered Zayneb's room for the first time. He said she looked like a doll, and my husband, who was there, took him out.

"It seems he tried to grab her by her nappy, and she fell on her head.

"My family is destroyed... My daughter is devastated. Coming home without her baby is inconceivable."

Jeanne-de-Flandre Children's Hospital has said it will launch 'an internal administrative investigation' into the incident.

A spokesperson said: "This human tragedy has deeply affected the staff and teams of Lille University Children's Hospital, as well as the other families present."

They said the hospital is currently taking "strict measures" to restrict visits to the neonatal unit.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Keith McAllister died after being pulled onto an MRI machine

Tributes paid to weight lifter killed after 9kg chain 'sucked him' onto MRI machine

A police officer checks a car stuck in the wall of a barn following an accident in Bohmte, Germany, Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Horror as car crashes into first floor of barn after hitting trampoline, leaving boy, 7, critical

Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka

At least 16 dead after military plane crashes into college campus in Bangladesh

Patient being scanned and diagnosed on a MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scanner in a hospital. Modern medical equipment, medicine and health care co

Man dies after being pulled into MRI machine while wearing 9kg weight-training chain

Palestinians flee Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Sunday, July 20, 2025, after the Israeli military issued evacuation orders ahead of expected operations in the area

Israeli forces launch ground assault on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza for first time

John Healey is expected to argue that the West should again boost its military support for Ukraine in an effort to bring Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Defence secretary to call for ’50-day drive’ to arm Ukraine and force Putin to negotiate

Peter Reynolds, 79 and his wife Barbie, 75 have been arrested by the Taliban.

Taliban urged to release elderly British couple from maximum security prison before they ‘die in custody’

The skiing village of Chantemerle, near Briancon, in the summer

Investigation launched after British woman dies in rafting incident in French Alps

Smoke billows from passenger ship KM Barcelona after it caught fire in the waters off Talise Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia

At least five dead after passenger ferry catches fire at sea in Indonesia

ISRAEL-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY

Benjamin Netanyahu hit with food poisoning and ordered to rest for three days

A man pulls a cart loaded with jerrycans and plastic bottles with water after collecting it at a camp for displaced people in Deir al-Balah, Gaza

More than 90 killed waiting for aid in Gaza - as Israel issues evacuation order ahead of ground offensive

Ukraine has offered fresh ceasefire talks to Russia

Ukraine proposes fresh ceasefire talks to Russia after weeks of missile strikes

A damaged convenience store building is seen after heavy rains in Gapyeong, South Korea

14 dead and 12 missing after landslides and flash floods hit South Korea

There have been almost daily reports of Palestinians being killed near aid sites since the GHF began operations

Dozens of Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire near aid sites in Gaza

At least 27 have died after a boat capsized in Vietnam.

At least 34 dead and scores missing after Vietnam tourist boat capsizes

Poland, Warsaw Chopin airport

Poland investigating 'potential sabotage' after technical fault with air traffic control system

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ulrika Jonsson hit back at "nasty" comments about her appearance after a recent podcast episode.

Ulrika Jonsson slams 'nasty' comments by people 'offended by ageing face'

Floral tributes are left outside Minehead Middle School on July 18

Boy, 10, who died in fatal bus crash in Somerset after school trip to zoo named

United States Vice President JD Vance.

Protesters threaten to disrupt US Vice President JD Vance's summer holiday in the Cotswolds
Williams turned pro back in 1994 and last reached a grand slam final in 2017

Venus Williams, 45, to make pro tennis comeback

The TikToker, who goes by the name Cenzoo, has faced a wave of backlash after posting a video of himself causing disruption at ISKCON’s Govinda restaurant in Soho

Outrage as TikToker eats fried chicken in Hindu vegetarian restaurant during 'prank' video

The NHS is looking for patients in a trial for a new type of treatment for the deadliest form of brain cancer, after one man had remarkable results that saw his tumour disappear.

Patients sought as NHS trials new treatment for deadliest brain cancer - after man miraculously sees tumour vanish
Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed she moved to the UK from Los Angeles the day after Donald Trump was re-elected as president.

‘Everything is just better here’: Ellen DeGeneres confirms she moved to the UK because of Trump
England's Keira Walsh (centre) and Wales players take a knee

What has taking the knee achieved?

World News

See more World News

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama attends an event celebrating his 90th birthday according to a Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30

Dalai Lama confirms he will have a successor after his death ahead of 90th birthday celebrations

19 days ago

Occupation authorities have involved children posing with Russian flags, visiting military checkpoints, and writing letters to Russian soldiers.

Putin’s child army: The terrifying truth about Russia’s war on Ukraine’s kids

19 days ago

NATO Leaders Attend 2025 Summit In The Hague

Donald Trump claims Israel has 'agreed' to 60-day ceasefire in Gaza as he urges Hamas to accept deal

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News