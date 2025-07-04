Mourners to gather for Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota’s wake in Portugal ahead of funeral on Saturday

Mourners to gather for Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota’s wake in Portugal. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Mourners are set to gather to honour Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota at a wake in Portugal on Friday morning.

The 28-year-old father of three, who had married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso just 11 days ago, died in a car crash in Spain alongside his brother Andre Silva after a Lamborghini they were travelling in veered off the road and burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout.

The pair were found dead following the crash on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora at 12.40am on Thursday.

Jose Manuel Macedo, parish priest at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in Sao Cosme, told PA that a wake for the brothers will take place at 8am at the nearby Capela da Ressurreicao before their funeral at the Igreja Matriz on Saturday at 10am.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said the “sense of shock is absolute” for the club.

“Diogo was not just our player,” he said.

A funeral car is parked inside the forensic anatomical institute, where the bodies of the Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother killed in a car accident are being held, in the northwestern city of Zamora, Spain, Thursday, July 3, 2025. Picture: Alamy

“He was a loved one to all of us," Slot continued.

“I could say so much about what he brought to our team but the truth is everyone who watched Diogo play could see it. Hard work, desire, commitment, great quality, goals.

“The essence of what a Liverpool player should be.”

Slot said the player “never sought popularity” but gained it anyway and was a friend to everyone, able to make others feel good about themselves “just by being with them”.

He said the last time they spoke he wished Jota luck for his upcoming wedding.

“In many ways, it was a dream summer for Diogo and his family, which makes it all the more heartbreaking that it should end like this,” Slot added.

He recalled learning, when he first came to the club, of the song Liverpool fans sang for Jota and said he knew “straight away” that meant the player must have “special qualities”.

Spain v Portugal - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group B. Picture: Getty

“When the time is right, we will celebrate Diogo Jota, we will remember his goals and we will sing his song,” Slot said.

“For the time being, we will remember him as a unique human being and mourn his loss. He will never be forgotten.”

The club has opened physical and digital books of condolence in the wake of the deaths, and supporters and members of the public can go to the Anfield Road Stand reception area over the coming days to sign a message.

The online book can be found at https://www.liverpoolfc.com/club/diogo-jota-supporter-condolences

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at the stadium and all club stores, museums and tours have been closed until Monday, with staff offered wellbeing support.

The Portuguese Football Federation also said it was “devastated” to learn of the deaths, adding: “Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football.”

Police said they were investigating the possibility that the Lamborghini left the road because of a tyre blowout while overtaking, and a source from the government sub-delegation in Zamora confirmed “a possible speeding incident” was being looked at.

No other vehicles are said to have been involved in the incident.

Pictures of the aftermath of the crash showed debris scattered along the side of the road including what appeared to be charred parts of the vehicle.

Liverpool fans started leaving tributes outside Anfield on Thursday morning, with flowers being laid with messages including “Thanks for everything, Diogo”.

Jota was part of Liverpool’s Premier League-winning side in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring six goals in 26 appearances.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring the deciding penalty during the Carabao Cup quarter final match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday December 22, 2021. Picture: Alamy

He joined the Merseyside club from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, winning three major trophies.

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo said he wishes Jota’s family “all the strength in the world” following the Liverpool forward’s death.

A translated version of his message on Instagram said: “Doesn’t make any sense.

“Just now we were together in the national team, just now you were married.

“To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world.

“I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”

The Prince of Wales, patron of the FA, said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of Jota’s death, adding: “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him.”

Jota and his wife got together in 2013, it has been reported, and have three children together – two sons and a daughter who was born in November.

He frequently shared pictures of himself and his family on is Instagram account, while his wife has posted images of their holidays in Dubai and Lapland.

They also have three pet beagles.

On Wednesday, Jota and Cardoso, 28, posted video footage of their wedding, with the caption: “A day we will never forget.”