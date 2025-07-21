Man dies after being pulled into MRI machine while wearing 9kg weight-training chain

Patient being scanned and diagnosed on a MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scanner in a hospital. Modern medical equipment, medicine and health care co
Mr McAllister was pulled into the machine. Picture: Alamy

A man, aged 61, has died after entering an MRI clinic while a scan was underway and he was pulled into a machine.

Keith McAllister, 61, walked into the Nassau Open MRI clinic in New York last Wednesday while a scan of his wife's knee was under way.

His wife, Adrienne Jones-McAllister, called out to him to help her off the table.

"I yelled out Keith's name, [shouting] Keith, come help me up," she said in an interview with News 12 Long Island.

Her husband entered the room wearing the 9kg chain around his neck.

Mr McAllister was then pulled into the machine and was left in a critical condition in hospital.

A patient undergoing an MRI scan.
A patient undergoing an MRI scan. Picture: Alamy

"I saw the machine snatch him around and pull him into the machine," Ms Jones-McAllister said in tears.

"He died, he lost, he went limp in my arms."

Police confirmed that the incident "resulted in a medical episode".

Ms Jones-McAllister said her husband suffered a series of heart attacks after he was released from the machine.

He was later pronounced dead.

MRI machines - Magnetic Resonance Imaging - use strong magnetic fields combined with radio waves to take detailed images of the body.

A powerful force is exerted on objects made from iron, some steals and other magnetic materials.

